South Park promotes longtime assistant to football coach

Friday, April 14, 2023 | 6:26 PM

South Park’s new football coach is already very familiar with the program.

Longtime assistant Brian Abbey, who won a state championship with the Eagles as a player, was promoted to head coach, the school announced Friday. A 2001 graduate, Abbey returned to his alma mater as an assistant in 2004 and served the past nine seasons as assistant head coach/offensive coordinator.

“Knowing this program inside and out, I understand that its most valuable assets are the student-athletes,” Abbey said in a statement announcing his hire. “As a product of this program and school district, I strive to pass on the character development that was provided to me.”

He replaces Marty Rieck, who resigned in February with a 33-44 record in eight seasons. The Eagles had a 5-6 record last season, went 4-2 in the Class 3A Western Hills and reached the WPIAL playoffs.

Abbey was a freshman in 1997 when South Park won WPIAL and PIAA titles. He helped the Eagles win both titles again in 2005 as an assistant coach.

He works as a teacher in the Brownsville school district.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

