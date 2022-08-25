South Side has weapons to compete with Class A’s best

By:

Thursday, August 25, 2022 | 12:01 PM

Coming off a hard-earned berth in the WPIAL Class 2A playoff field last season, South Side is looking to be one of the top teams in Class A this year.

Luke Travelpiece is going into his seventh year as Rams head coach and is looking to improve in some areas.

“We want to keep our turnovers down and run sustainable drives,” he said. “We had a lot of big-play ability last season. We are striving for 13-play drives with consistensty. That would be the icing on the cake for us.”

After a 7-3 regular season was followed by a second-round playoff exit last year, the Rams are not looking too far ahead.

“I talked a lot about the playoffs last year,” Travelpiece said. “We won’t be doing that much. We won’t talk about it. We don’t want to take anything for granted. We have a tough conference. We don’t want to look too far into the postseason just yet.”

The Rams have seven all-conference players returning — junior quarterback/defensive back Brody Almashy, junior running back/linebacker Ryan Navada, junior linemen JD Roy and Chase Knocks, senior wide receiver/defensive backs Alex Arego and Logan Smith and senior running back/defensive back Parker Statler.

“They’ve all been starting since freshman or sophomore year,” Travelpiece said. “They know the system and have great position flexibility.”

Travelpiece is looking forward to new players contributing as well, including senior wide receiver/defensive back Clayton Langham, senior running back/defensive back Devin Brodmerkel and junior linemen Casey Lewis, Edie Glover and Slayton Williams.

The Rams offensive line is looking to continue to set the standard for the rest of the roster

“They come in and set the tone,” Travelpiece said. “The O-line helps set the mindset of being an unselfish player. We need well-rounded athletes.”

Roy is ready to show his leadership and win more games

“We want to win, be successful and take nothing for granted,” he said. “We have to set the tone in order for us to win. We also need to hold people accountable and be ready for challenges.”

Travelpiece is looking forward to the season with great expectations.

“We can have a competitive year,” he said. “We want to be able to play with the top teams. If we stay healthy, mentally and physically prepared and we get in better shape, we will be prepared … to play 48 mins of strong football.”

South Side

Coach: Luke Travelpiece

2021 record: 8-4, 4-1 in Class 2A Three Rivers Conference

All-time record: 279-326-19

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.26 Hopewell, 7

9.2 Riverside, 7

9.9 at Burgettstown, 7

9.16 Northgate*, 7

9.23 at Quaker Valley, 7

10.1 at Summit Academy*, 12:30

10.7 Shenango*, 7

10.14 at Laurel*, 7

10.21 Union*, 7

10.28 at Rochester*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Recieving: Parker Statler

Rushing: Statler

Passing: Brody Almashy

FAST FACTS

• Last season, South Side went on a five-game winning streak from Week 7 to Week 11.

• South Side finished second in the Class 2A Three Rivers Conference.

• Travelpiece is in his seventh year at South Side with a 33-31 record.