Southern Columbia routs Serra Catholic, rolls to 5th consecutive PIAA title

Friday, December 10, 2021 | 4:08 PM

HERSHEY — Serra Catholic punched and pulled at the football all afternoon, but the Eagles couldn’t wrestle the state championship from Southern Columbia’s steely grip.

Southern Columbia rushed for nearly 400 yards, scored nine touchdowns and celebrated a record-tying fifth consecutive PIAA Class 2A title Friday with a 62-25 victory over Serra Catholic at Hersheypark Stadium.

The state title was Southern Columbia’s 12th in 20 championship appearances.

No other team in history has won five consecutive PIAA titles, but Southern Columbia has now done it twice. The Tigers won five straight in 2002-06.

Turnovers were vital to Serra Catholic’s game plan.

The WPIAL champion had fought its way through the playoffs behind an aggressive defense that forced them often. Against sure-handed Southern Columbia, Serra recovered one fumble and a muffed punt, but that wasn’t nearly enough to slow the Tigers’ ground game.

Southern Columbia had two rushers top 100 yards in the run-heavy wing-T attack.

Kent State recruit Gavin Garcia carried 22 times for 162 yards and three touchdowns, and Wes Barnes had 104 yards on 12 carries. Braeden Wisloski added 116 yards from scrimmage and scored four times.

Southern Columbia led 28-7 at half.

Serra Catholic narrowed the gap behind quarterback Max Rocco, who completed 18 of 35 passes for 379 yards and four touchdowns. But Rocco was pressured often, threw three interceptions, was sacked nine times and fumbled once.

Still, after three quarters, Southern Columbia’s lead was down to nine points after Rocco connected with Zack Weber for an 80-yard touchdown pass.

Southern Columbia responded with three consecutive fourth-quarter touchdowns for a 54-19 lead, enacting the 35-point mercy rule.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

