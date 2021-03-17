Southmoreland’s Miller eager for crack at state swimming gold
By:
Wednesday, March 17, 2021 | 6:25 PM
Henry Miller and his father were about 10 minutes away from Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium last year when they got the call that the PIAA, out of growing concern with what would become the covid pandemic, canceled the two-day Class AA swimming and diving championships.
“At first, we were like, ‘No way this is real,’” said Miller, an independent sophomore from Southmoreland. “Then we started seeing buses drive by going in the opposite direction. Reality then started to set in. I couldn’t believe it.”
The cancellation was a blow to Miller and many others in the WPIAL and throughout the state who hoped to build on strong district performances.
Miller was coming off a third-place finish in the 100-yard breaststroke at WPIALs and also had placed fifth in the 100 butterfly.
“Everyone was just so excited to get back in the pool and try their hardest at states,” Miller said. “I really felt most bad for the seniors who weren’t going to get another chance.”
But Miller knew he would have three more chances to get back, and with a WPIAL title under his belt in the 100 breast from March 6 at Upper St. Clair High School, he is ready to make his mark again.
“I am really itching for states to get here,” said Miller, who goes into Friday’s PIAA Class AA meet at Cumberland Valley High School as the No. 1 seed in the 100 breast (57.13 seconds).
“Me and my friend, (Indiana senior) Isaac Griffith have been talking a lot about it. We’ve had a countdown going and everything.”
Miller also is seeded 12th in the 100 fly after taking fourth (53.05) at WPIALs.
“I gave it my all at WPIALs, but I’ve been training really hard, and I can definitely see myself dropping more time,” he said.
The PIAA championships went through changes this winter. No longer at Bucknell, additional moves because of covid capacity limitations saw the number of qualifiers in each event reduced from 32 to 16.
Instead of preliminary and finals sessions, all the events will be timed finals. The top eight still will receive medals.
Both Class AA and Class AAA meets will be run in one day. Class AA girls kicks off everything Friday at 10:45 a.m., with the Class AA boys session to begin at 5:30 p.m. Class AAA will follow the same start times on Saturday.
Last year, the top seeds in Class AA were declared de facto state champions. Belle Vernon senior Ian Shahan received two gold medals from the PIAA representing his top seeds in the 100 freestyle and 100 fly.
He again is the top seed in the 100 fly after winning the WPIAL title with a time of 49.62. In addition to his goal of winning that title, he has his sights set on claiming the 100 fly state record — a 48.01 — currently owned by Corry (District 10) graduate Brent Benedict.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Sports• High school scores, summaries and schedules for March 17, 2021
• Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 17, 2021
• Trib 10: WPIAL finals shuffle up power rankings
• Jeannette opens girls basketball coaching position
• Dan DeRose makes ‘tough decision,’ resigns as North Allegheny boys basketball coach