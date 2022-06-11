Special honor for Norwin’s Rosado Guindin

By:

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | 4:44 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin pitcher Sebastian Rosado-Guindin delivers against Upper St. Clair on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Norwin High School.

Norwin senior Sebastian Rosado Guindin knew he was in the running for a unique award, but he was a little taken aback when his name was called.

“Yes, I was a surprised when I won,” he said.

Rosado Guindin won the Pittsburgh Metropolitan Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Sports Most Valuable Player and now is eligible for a scholarship. He was announced as the winner during the 3rd annual chamber’s celebrity basketball event in April at Penn State Greater Allegheny.

Rosado Guindin came to North Huntingdon from Puerto Rico in 2017 when Hurricane Maria chased him out of his home country.

A baseball and football player for the Knights — he is headed to IUP on a baseball scholarship — Rosado Guidin accepted his award with pride.

“I’m appreciative for many reasons,” he said. “The Pittsburgh Hispanic community is helping young people. They recognize the importance of higher education.

“My teammates came to support me and my culture. It’s important to my parents and family for me to get an education and to further my athletic and academic career.”

Some of the celebrity players at the basketball event included Derek F. and Josh Martinez of CBS show “Big Brother,” Brandon Gomes and Garrett Miller of MTV’s “Siesta Keys,” Nate Walker from “American Idol” and Harlem Globetrotters Sarge and Skywalker.

Augustine wins scholarship

Yough senior softball pitcher Emma Augustine, who had her best prep season, was awarded the Allie V. Markle Scholarship, which will be given out annually to the top senior player at Yough.

The $1,000 scholarship is in the name of Markle, the late grandmother of Yough coach Art “Dutch” Harvey. She died in 2020 at age 101.

“She never missed a game since I came here to coach,” Harvey said. “She would always sit in my aunt Ruth Ann’s car up on the hill. My aunt still comes to the games to support the girls. She loves the game.”

Augustine, who went 13-3 and struck out 155 for the Cougars, a WPIAL 4A quarterfinalist, does not plan to play softball in college. She wants to get into cosmetology.

Girls hockey

Westmoreland County was well-represented in the first PIHL girls hockey semifinals.

Team East beat Team West, 5-4, in triple-overtime Wednesday night at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.

Get this: Sophomore goalkeeper Corinne Brunetto (Latrobe) made 76 saves for the East.

Several teammates contributed to the win, too. Freshman Kylie McKenzie (Penn-Trafford) assisted on the winning goal with 3 minutes, 36 seconds left in the third OT, and also scored a goal, while freshmen Kira Florek (Latrobe) and Ashlynn Rose LeBlanc (Latrobe) each had a goal, and senior Olivia Knoechel (Norwin) recorded an assist.

Hershberger selected

For the second year in a row, Penn-Trafford junior field hockey player Ava Hershberger will play in the Nexus Field Hockey Championships set for June 23-30 in Virginia Beach, Va.

She will be in the U-16 Rise Division.

Hershberger is expected to draw Division I college attention. Her sister, Gwendolyn, is headed to Ohio University. The older Hershberger was the Warriors’ goalkeeper last season.

New LV coach

Ligonier Valley hired Tyler Kocsis as its girls golf coach. A substitute teacher at the school, Kocsis is a 2017 Richland graduate, where he was a District 6 tennis champion and also played on the golf team.

Recruiting

Belle Vernon sophomore football standout Quinton Martin added another scholarship offer from the Big Ten Conference. Michigan State became the latest Power 5 program to offer Martin (6-foot-3, 185 pounds), who played running back and defensive back last season for the Leopards.

• Hempfield junior football player Jake Phillips received a Division II scholarship offer to play at Lake Erie College. Phillips is a 6-2, 195-pound quarterback. He also plays lacrosse for the Spartans.

• Penn-Trafford junior Daniel Tarabrella added a football offer from Notre Dame College, a Division II program in Ohio. A 6-3, 210-pound wide receiver and linebacker, he already had offers from St. Francis (Pa.) and Duquesne.

• Hempfield two-way lineman Willie Nelson (6-2, 250) picked up an offer from Division II Wheeling.

• Another Hempfield junior, linebacker/halfback/tight end Eli Binakonsky, was offered by a pair of PSAC schools in Gannon and Clarion. Binakonsky (6-1, 215), one of the team’s top tacklers last season, also wrestles for the Spartans.

• Clarion, another Division II PSAC school, offered Franklin Regional junior lineman Max Leven — all 6-8, 290 pounds of him.

• Amari Mack, a junior at Greensburg Central Catholic, also has a football offer from Clarion. A wide receiver and defensive back, Mack is being recruited as an athlete.

• Norwin soccer player Grace Ketler committed to play at Mercyhurst.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Belle Vernon, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Hempfield, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Yough