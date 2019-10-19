Special teams shine as Peters Township defeats Bethel Park in 1st-place clash

Saturday, October 19, 2019 | 12:44 AM

Peters Township’s longest touchdown drive covered just 37 yards Friday night, rather short for one of the WPIAL’s top offenses.

Blame that on the team’s defense and special teams.

Given a short field multiple times, Peters Township finished scoring drives of 24, 37 and 37 yards, and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown to defeat host Bethel Park, 30-7, in a first-place matchup in the Allegheny Eight.

A blocked punt set up the Indians’ first short touchdown drive. Long kick and punt returns preceded the two others. The defense also added a safety.

“We’ve emphasized special teams,” said senior Josh Casilli, who returned a kickoff 90 yards for one of his two touchdowns. “We set aside more time for it this year. And our defense has always been solid.”

Casilli and Ryan Magiske each scored twice for Peters Township (8-1, 5-1), which remained tied with Moon (7-2, 5-1) for first place in the conference.

Bethel Park (5-3, 4-2) lost for the second week in a row.

“Short fields, a kickoff return for a touchdown, you take a safety and give them another 35-yard field,” Bethel Park coach Brian DeLallo said. “If you look at their drives, they didn’t take it and drive 80 yards down the field on us. The mistakes are correctable, but we keep saying that every week. At some point we’ve got to make those corrections.”

Peters Township didn’t pile up outrageous offensive numbers, finishing with 237 yards on 48 plays. The Indians had just 28 yards in the entire second quarter but still scored twice to lead 21-7.

“I think we won the hidden yardage tonight,” Peters Township coach T.J. Plack said.

Magiske rushed for 113 yards on 18 carries and scored Peters Township’s first two touchdowns on a 5-yard run and an 18-yard catch. The Indians led 14-0 less than a minute into the second quarter.

Casilli’s 90-yard kickoff return gave the Indians a 21-7 halftime lead. The Penn recruit added 5-yard third-quarter touchdown run on a direct snap.

It was the second week in a row that Casilli scored a special-teams touchdown. He returned a punt for a touchdown in Week 7.

Bethel Park’s lone touchdown was a 1-yard, second-quarter run by Anthony Chiccitt.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

