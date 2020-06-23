Spencer Lee wins Trib HSSN WPIAL Best of the Century tournament

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 | 12:48 PM

Tribune-Review file Franklin Regional’s Spencer Lee Previous Next

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Monday, June 22 in the championship round of the boys bracket to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

He had his hand raised and received gold four times in the WPIAL championships and three times in the PIAA state finals in his illustrious high school career. Now he has one more title to add to his collection.

In the boys finals of HSSN’s Best of the Century tournament, Spencer Lee of Franklin Regional defeated Tyler Boyd of Clairton.

The bracket’s lone wrestler cruised to a fifth straight win in the event, never getting less than 60% of the vote in any of his victories.

Lee garnered 62% of the votes, his closest match in the tournament.

The current Iowa Hawkeye wrestler also was the winner in the most voted matchup of the event. A total of 5,857 people voted in Lee’s semifinals victory over Luke Hagy of Mt. Lebanon.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one more match. Voting is underway in the girls championship match between Maura Huwalt of South Park and Rachel Martindale of North Allegheny. Voting ends on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Tags: Clairton, Franklin Regional