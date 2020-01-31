Spotlight athlete: Fox Chapel’s Arnold Vento

By:

Friday, January 31, 2020 | 5:14 PM

Arnold Vento, a senior on the Fox Chapel basketball team, has helped the Foxes put together an outstanding season. As of Jan. 30, they had compiled a perfect record and clinched the section title with a win over Norwin on Jan. 28.

Vento, a 6-foot-5 guard, has averaged double digits in points and rebounds. He will be attending Penn State in the fall and plans to major in aerospace engineering.

Here is a closer look at this week’s Spotlight Athlete:

What is your favorite class in school?

This year, it’s English.

What junk food do you have a weakness for?

Cinnamon rolls.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Just hang out with my friends.

Who is your favorite Pittsburgh athlete?

T.J. Watt.

What is your favorite vacation destination?

Italy.

Where would you like to go that you’ve never been before?

Arizona.

What do you like about living in Pittsburgh?

The weather is not too crazy, and I like that it’s a city that’s not too big.

Do you see yourself living in Pittsburgh for a long time?

I’m not sure. If it happens, it happens. It will depend where my job opportunities are after college.

What is your favorite TV show?

I really don’t watch much television.

What movie could you watch over and over?

”Grown Ups.”

What’s your go-to sandwich?

Bacon and cheese.

What would make up your favorite meal?

Steak, a baked potato and broccoli.

What kind of music do you like to listen to?

Country.

People would be surprised to know that you…?

have a new baby cousin, Georgia.

