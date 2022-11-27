Springdale basketball team wants to improve on playoff loss

Saturday, November 26, 2022 | 8:17 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Springdale’s John Hughes averaged double digits in scoring last season.

After a slow start, Springdale won seven of eight boys basketball games down the stretch to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

It was the 37th time Springdale has made the postseason, second-best in Alle-Kiski Valley history behind Ford City’s 49.

One of the reasons for the slow start was the football and soccer players getting to basketball late after their seasons. Ultimately, Springdale finished 11-12, 6-4 in the section.

That was nice, but the Dynamos want more than an opening-round playoff loss to Sto-Rox.

“It was definitely a culture, new offense, new defense, there’s always a growing period,” Springdale coach Kobe Phillippi said. “It does take some time. We don’t have specific goals except to get better every single day and learn to compete.”

Three starters have graduated, so Phillippi is looking for some younger players to step up as the Dynamos will use a junior-laden lineup.

John Hughes, then a sophomore, came on strong as the season wore on and finished with a double-digit scoring average.

Juniors Mason Gent and Jackson Pribanic will play in the frontcourt, and fellow 11th-graders Billy Lawrence and Chase Weihrauch will look to contribute heavily.

“It worked out last year when we started to mesh,” said Hughes, also an up-and-coming baseball standout. “It felt great to work well and how it ended up for us.”

The only senior on the team will be Joe Wylly.

Wylly doesn’t have any vowels, but he does have leadership ability.

“He really embraces the leadership role,” Phillippi said of Wylly. “He sets a good tone for us every single day. He’s a hustler, and you can’t ask for more than that. He’s a sixth man pushing to be a starter. We’re really looking forward to see his leadership.”

Added Wylly: “I love the fact that I have to be ready to go with my role of being a leader this year. We have to be disciplined and work together every practice. We found the chemistry last year, and we rolled.”

The Dynamos will open their 97th basketball season against Valley, then head to St. Joseph for a tournament on the second weekend of the season.

The name Gent has been prominent is the Springdale area for about a century, and Mason Gent is ready to go.

“I think our (tradition) is awesome,” Gent said. “I think we can win it this year. I working down low and getting my skills up. I want to step up and be the big guy.”

With three starters gone and a condensed preseason, it’s been tough for Phillippi to get his team ready.

“One thing about public schools: You have to change your style and what you do to who you have, especially at a small school,” Phillippi said. “We’re putting a lot in in a short amount of time.”

Springdale tied for second place behind WPIAL and PIAA champion OLSH.

The new-look section includes Greensburg Central Catholic, Clairton, Jeannette, Leechburg, Riverview and Serra Catholic.

“Our new section is more even, more balanced. There’s no easy nights in the section,” Phillippi said. “We’re glad to keep Leechburg and Riverview.”

Jerry Konop and Rich Griffin will be the Dynamos assistants.

At a glance

Coach: Kobe Phillippi

Last year’s record: 11-12, 6-4.

Returning starters: John Hughes (Jr. G-F), Mason Gent (Jr. F),

Top Newcomers: Billy Lawrence (Jr. G), Jackson Pribanic (Jr. F), Chase Weihrauch (Jr. F), Joe Wylly (Sr. G)

