Springdale boys soccer looks to avenge playoff losses

Monday, November 4, 2019 | 6:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Ryan Reitler (27) battles Springdale’s Duncan Caltagarone for a header during their WPIAL Class A semifinal Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hampton High School.

It only has been two years since the Springdale boys soccer team made a run to the PIAA Class A tournament.

During that 2017 season, the Dynamos lost to North Catholic in the WPIAL Class A championship game, then advanced to the state quarterfinals, losing 2-1 to District 9 champion Brockway.

On Tuesday, the Dynamos get a chance to avenge that loss when they travel to Clearfield High School to take on Brockway for the second time in three years.

“We just want to go in and do the same thing we have been doing,” Springdale coach Cesareo Sanchez said. “With our system, we try not to change anything from one game to the next. We may have to adjust depending on the other team, but we try to keep the same approach.”

The Dynamos (16-4) defeated Section 3 foe Carlynton, 2-1, in WPIAL consolation game.

Before the victory, the Dynamos lost to Carlynton twice in the regular season. But, in the third meeting, they had a different type of confidence.

“We were very confident heading into our third matchup with everyone there,” Sanchez said. “The first game, we were winning. Then there was the penalty kick. Then there was overtime. Then in the second game, we were missing three starters and that changed the game. But in the third game, we were very confident.”

Now, Springdale is planning on carrying that confidence into their matchup with Brockway (12-5-1), which is coming off their third straight District 9 championship. It was their first title under coach Andy Daugherty.

The Springdale seniors were sophomores during their last state tournament appearance. They earned a 2-0 win over District 5 champion Windber in the first round that season, and Matt Taliani believes they can draw from that experience.

“They are a very good team, and I’m sure they are going to be good this year too,” Taliani said of Brockway. “Heading into Tuesday though, we know what to expect and we know how to prepare for them.”

Springdale also has played some of its best soccer since the end of September. They only have allowed nine goals. Sophomore goalkeeper Andrew Haus has recorded five shutouts, and the Dynamos have won 10 of their last 11 games.

The only loss came in the WPIAL Class A semifinals against Greensburg Central Catholic, which won the title. After senior midfielder, Sammy Rzeszotarski received a red card, the Dynamos played a man down in the second half, which made it much more difficult to hold off a high powered GCC attack.

A win on Tuesday could mean a possible rematch with the Centurions, as they are matched up District 6 Champion Iroquois. The Dynamos look at that as extra incentive.

“I would like to play them again,” Taliani said. “Playing with 10 guys for most of the game last time, I don’t think we got a real shot at beating them. So, I think this next game, if we get a chance to play them again, I’m really looking forward to it.”

Springdale and Brockway will kickoff at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

