Springdale boys soccer reloads, continues impressive run of success
By:
Wednesday, October 7, 2020 | 7:31 PM
It’s a recurring headline Springdale has become accustomed to reading the past few years.
Whether it’s losing a standout goalkeeper who recorded 14 shutouts in a season or losing its top two goal scorers and a top defender, the narrative usually is the same.
“We’re used to the headline being we lost a lot of players, and it’s going to be hard for us to recover,” Springdale senior defender Roman Liberati said.
Turns out, it wasn’t too hard for the Dynamos to recover after losing a senior class that combined to score 52 goals last season. Through eight games, the Dynamos are 8-0, and they have dominated Section 3-A with a 6-0 record and a 25-6 scoring margin.
Springdale has scored 39 goals overall and are leaning on a few players who were big pieces of last year’s run to the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals.
Liberati is one of those pieces as he heads up a defense that also returns junior goalkeeper Andrew Haus, who has made 61 saves and allowed six goals this season. The pair were part of a defense that recorded 11 shutouts last year.
“It has started with the defense,” coach Cesareo Sanchez said. “With Andrew and Roman and Bryson (Andrews) at sweeper, filling in the hole left by Matt Taliani, along with everyone else, our level of play is around the same level of play as last year.”
Their defense isn’t the only thing keeping the Dynamos afloat. After losing Mike Mitchell and Ephrain Duku, who combined for 39 goals last season, to graduation, the Dynamos have replaced them with young talent.
After scoring eight goals and tallying seven assists as a freshman last year, Chris Mitchell once again is making an impact in the midfield with six goals and eight assists. But the big surprise for people outside of Springdale has been freshman striker Billy Lawrence.
The talented forward has 13 goals this season to go with four assists as he’s leads the team in scoring.
“We knew that he had decent skills, but coming to the varsity is a different level,” Sanchez said. “For everyone else, he was a surprise, but now everyone knows him and his skills are there, and he’s going to continue to improve.”
Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Springdale
More High School Soccer Boys• A-K Valley boys soccer notebook: Loaded sections make for intense playoff push
• Greensburg Central Catholic boys soccer playing like ‘legitimate’ contender
• Westmoreland boys soccer notebook: Unbeaten Belle Vernon gets record-setting performances
• High school roundup for Oct. 6, 2020: Nate Eastgate nets 2 for No. 2 Seneca Valley
• Trib HSSN WPIAL boys and girls soccer rankings for Oct. 5, 2020