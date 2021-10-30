Springdale clinches playoff spot with shutout win over rival Riverview

Saturday, October 30, 2021 | 5:57 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Springdale’s Logan Dexter scored two touchdowns against Riverview on Saturday.

Springdale had to wait until the final day of the regular season to qualify for the WPIAL playoffs.

But the Dynamos made the most of their opportunity, converting three short drives into touchdowns en route to a 35-0 victory over Riverview on Saturday at Oakmont’s Riverside Park.

Springdale (6-4, 3-4) drove 37, 45 and 39 yards on its first three possessions to take control of the contest.

Logan Dexter hauled in a 26-yard pass from Legend Ausk to get the scoring underway eight minutes into the game. Soon after, Dexter zig-zagged his way through the Riverview defense for a 43-yard gain to the Raiders 2, then scored on the following play.

A 34-yard pass from Ausk to sophomore Chase Weihrauch set up Andrew Harmon’s 1-yard burst three plays later to put the Dynamos in front 21-0 with 8 minutes, 57 seconds left in the half.

“Credit to our defense,” said Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski. “We made them punt deep in their own territory, and our offense converted and did what we needed to do.”

Riverview (1-8, 1-5) also was in a position Saturday to go to the playoffs with a win since the WPIAL was taking five teams from the rugged Eastern Conference. The Raiders came out in a wildcat formation and, were it not for several dropped passes, could have made some hay early since Springdale won the opening toss and deferred to the second half.

“We pulled everything out of the bag today,” said Riverview coach Brandon George. “Our kids played hard, but kudos to Springdale. They never quit, and they’re in it.”

Dexter intercepted a pass at the Springdale 47, giving the Dynamos a comparatively long 53-yard drive for their fourth touchdown. On the first play from scrimmage, Dexter ran 23 yards and that was followed by a 30-yard pass from Ausk to John Utiss to make it 27-0. Utiss was doing the kicking for Springdale on Saturday since regular kicker Andrew Haus was with the Dynamos soccer team in its playoff game against Greensburg Central Catholic.

Riverview still leads the all-time series between the two schools 23-16, and Dexter was aware that the underdog team usually did well over the years.

“And it’s our rivalry game,” the senior said. “We were hyped to get out here and play. We knew we were the better team, so we just had to get out here and do our assignments, follow our gameplan and get it done.”

A 1-yard burst by Ausk and a conversion run by Chris Savko made it 35-0 with 37 seconds left in the third quarter, setting the mercy-rule regulations in motion.

On the final play of the game, Riverview lineman Christian McDowell took the snap in shotgun and rambled 7 yards.

“The first day I ever met him, all he asked was by my senior year if I could have one carry,” George said of his 5-foot-10, 260-pound senior. “I held true to my promise. It was awesome to see and I know he’s excited.”

Dexter, before leaving the game with a slightly sprained ankle late in the third period, picked up 111 rushing yards and 63 passing yards. Ausk threw for 134 yards.

