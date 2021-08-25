Springdale hoping to build on back-to-back winning seasons

By:

Wednesday, August 25, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Springdale’s Logan Dexter (2) pulls in a catch in 7-on-7 competition against Apollo-Ridge in July. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Springdale coach Seth Napierkowski talks to his team during a 7-on-7 competition in July. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Springdale’s Logan Dexter (2) pulls in a catch in 7-on-7 competition against Apollo-Ridge in July. Previous Next

Springdale is coming off its second straight winning season after just two victories in 2018.

The Dynamos navigated the covid waters and all of the imposed restrictions and schedule changes to finish 5-3 overall and 5-2 in Eastern Conference play.

It gave perennial power Jeannette all it could handle before falling 36-28 in the regular season.

The Dynamos hope for a return trip to the WPIAL playoffs — they fell to No. 2 Rochester in last year’s Class A first round — behind eight starters back on offense and nine on defense, along with others who got significant playing time last year.

“Everyone is excited, from the coaching staff to the players and the administration and the football community,” coach Seth Napierkowski said.

“Obviously, in single-A football, one of the main goals is to stay healthy. Depth is always an issue. If we are healthy, I think we have a chance to compete with the best teams in single-A.

“Losing players like Dmitri Fritch and Cavin Kindler, those are big losses, but there have been a lot of guys stepping forward, returning guys and those who are new, who can make an impact on both sides of the ball.”

Senior defensive back and wide receiver Logan Dexter, the Valley News Dispatch Defensive Player of the Year for 2020, returns after leading the team in tackles with 79. He added four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

He also led the team in receiving, was second in rushing to Kindler and accounted for a combined 12 offensive touchdowns.

“I think the experience gives us a good chance against the top teams like Clairton and Jeannette,” said senior Gage Howard, one of the Dynamos tackles.

“We have an advantage with a lot of seniors this year. A lot of us have been playing together since we were young, and we are working hard to make this a great year. I’ve seen people work harder than they ever have. A number of people have improved so much in the offseason.”

Howard is one of four multiyear returning starters along an offensive line — along with senior Gio Savko (center), senior Ethan Zehner (guard) and junior Nate Folmar (tackle) — who again will be tasked with opening holes and creating a united front for what has become a more balanced running and passing attack.

“While not the biggest line you will see, they are super athletic,” Napierkowski said. “And we use that to our advantage with what we ask them to do. We’ll also have three of the four back on the defensive line. (The lines) should be a strength of our team, for sure.”

Last year, the team rushed for 1,550 yards and passed for 1,174.

Junior Legend Ausk threw for almost 1,000 yards in eight games and tossed 12 touchdowns.

“Legend really has worked hard on improving all aspects of his game this summer,” Napierkowski said.

“Doing his mental work pre-snap is important, finding the best matchups and finding the best opportunities to make plays.”

Senior wideout John Utiss rushed 21 times and added 10 catches, and Napierkowski expects senior Chris Savko to factor more in the run game.

“We still have the guys to continue to pass the ball effectively and run the ball like we always have,” Napierkowski said.

The defense is anchored by the return of top tacklers in Dexter, senior linebackers Andrew Harmon (58 tackles), Gio Savko (51) and Ashton Krebs (33); as well as Howard (49) and Utiss (38).

Howard recorded a team-best 10 sacks and seven tackles for a loss in 2020. Krebs forced three fumbles and recovered two.

Springdale

Coach: Seth Napierkowski

2020 record: 5-3, 5-2 in Class A Eastern Conference

All-time record: 418-469-30

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 at Deer Lakes, 7

9.3 Shady Side Academy, 7

9.11 at Summit Academy, 12:30

9.17 Bishop Canevin*, 7

9.24 at Leechburg*, 7

10.1 Greensburg C.C.*, 7

10.8 at Jeannette*, 7

10.15 at Imani Christian*, 7

10.22 Clairton*, 7

10.30 at Riverview*, 12

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Legend Ausk

64-115, 962 yards, 12 TDs

Receiving: Logan Dexter

25-447, 4 TDs

Rushing: Cavin Kindler*

70-552, 7 TDs

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• The Dynamos averaged 340.5 yards of total offense (193.8 rushing and 146.8 passing) last year.

• Seth Napierkowski enters his fifth season as Springdale’s head coach. He owns a four-year record of 18-21, including an 11-7 combined mark the past two seasons.

• Logan Dexter, in addition to his Valley News Dispatch Player of the Year honor, picked up Eastern Conference all-star recognition at defensive back in 2020.

• Springdale averaged 33.9 points last year and gave up 23.9. Both totals ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference.

ROSTER

No., Name, Pos., Ht./Wt., Cl.

5, Brayden Layhew, RB/DB, 5-11/155, So.

6, Andrew Haus, K/P, 5-10/170, Sr.

8, Garrett Myers, TE/DE, 6-0/190, Fr.

10, Luke Cicolini, WR/DB, 5-9/140, Jr.

11, Chase Weihrauch, WR/DB, 6-0/155, So.

14, Legend Ausk, QB/LB, 6-1/180, Sr.

21, Chris Savko, RB/DB, 5-11/170, Sr.

22, Logan Dexter, RB/DB, 6-2/180, Sr.

25, Noah Bradley, RB/LB, 5-10/170, So.

27, John Utiss, WR/LB, 6-2/185, Sr.

28, Colin O’Day, WR/DB, 6-0/155, Sr.

29, Ashton Krebs, TE/LB, 5-11/185, Sr.

31, Noah Robbins, RB/LB, 5-6/170, Fr.

32, Landon Richards, WR/DE, 6-0/145, So.

33, Ryan Reinsfelder, RB/LB, 5-9/200, Sr.

39, Colton Gent, WR/DB, 5-9/145, Fr.

44, Andrew Harmon, TE/LB, 6-1/170, Sr.

53, Gage Howard, OL/DE, 6-0/175, Sr.

55, Joe Rogers, OL/DE, 6-0/195, Sr.

57, Josh Kaminski, OL/DE, 6-0/180, Sr.

58, Ethan Zahner, OL/DT, 5-7/215, Sr.

61, Nathan Folmer, OL/DT, 6-0/275, Jr.

69, Giovanni Galasso, OL/DT, 5-10/230, So.

71, Giovanni Tommarello, OL/DE, 5-11/215, So.

72, Anthony Spirk-Gilbert, OL/DT, 5-8/275, Fr.

73, Mark Spence, OL/DT, 6-0/260, So.

74, Gio Savko, OL/LB, 5-8/200, Sr.

75, Jake Kaminski, OL/DT, 6-1/240, Sr.

82, Ricky Martinelli, WR/DB, 5-9/175, Sr.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Springdale