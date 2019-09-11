Springdale’s Ausk likely done for season after collarbone injury

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 8:40 AM

Springdale sophomore quarterback Legend Ausk suffered a broken collarbone in last Friday’s 28-7 victory over Monessen.

“I’ve never been in a situation like the one he is in, but I know it can’t be a good feeling,” Springdale head coach Seth Napierkowski said. “He’s worked so hard this year to get to where he is, and we all really feel bad for him.”

Napierkowski said a doctor’s visit Tuesday gave Ausk a range of six to eight weeks for recovery.

“He’s most likely done for the season,” Napierkowski said. “Hopefully, if it’s on the front end of the (six to eight weeks), and we can make the playoffs, he could come back then, but it’s hard to know an exact timetable right now.”

The players, Napierkowski said, have stayed positive, and the captains and seniors have rallied the team as they prepare for Saturday night’s nonconference clash with Bishop Canevin at Dormont Stadium.

“They are staying confident in what we are able to do,” he said. “We have confidence in whoever is under center for the next couple of weeks.”

Napierkowski said the team is preparing with options that include junior Cavin Kindler, Christian Vokes and Dmitri Fritch. All three have been key components of the Dynamos running and passing games this season.

Ausk, in his first year as a starting varsity quarterback, was able to deliver with his arm and his legs. He carried the ball 27 times in Springdale’s run-heavy offense for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

He added 112 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

