St. Joseph baseball ready to cut loose after canceled season
By:
Thursday, April 1, 2021 | 6:09 PM
Only one senior was lost from the 2019 St. Joseph baseball team that finished 8-8 overall and suffered a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to Union in the quarterfinals of the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
Expectations were high for the Spartans entering last season, but all of the hopes and goals were squashed when the PIAA suspended and ultimately canceled the spring high school seasons amid growing concerns of the covid pandemic.
“I felt for the seniors because they were my seniors, but I felt for all the seniors in all the sports in the school and the other seniors who were missing prom, missing graduations,” St. Joseph coach Kurt Krebs said.
“It was so disappointing for all of those kids. For us, I think what hurt the most was just not being able to play, even more so than the success I think they would’ve had. Winning is great, but just being out there playing and competing with your teammates and friends is a special thing.
“It was challenging at times to get in the gym (over the winter) to do work with how basketball was backed up, but guys were here when we were able to meet, and they put in a lot of good work to be ready.”
St. Joseph is fronted by a trio of captains in senior Hayden Mallin (pitcher/third base/first base) and juniors Anthony Kuhns (pitcher/third base/shortstop) and Simon Szalla (second base/pitcher).
“Last year, we were shaping up to be pretty good, and having the season canceled really (hurt),” Mallin said. “I felt really bad for last year’s seniors who didn’t get a chance to go out and play their final year. But we’re all excited and ready to get back to it.”
Mallin enjoyed a strong sophomore season when he batted .359 (14 of 39) with three doubles, a triple, a home run, 16 runs batted in and nine runs scored. He also went 3-1 on the mound with a 3.39 ERA, and Krebs said he will be the ace of the staff.
“I get a sense right now that Hayden is just waiting to get cut loose,” Krebs said. “Two years of waiting just built up in him. No one lives and breathes baseball the way Hayden does. It’s just who he is.”
Kuhns is hoping for a big year after injury issues poked holes in a promising freshman season. In five early-season games in 2019, he batted .250 (4 for 16) with a pair of RBIs.
Krebs said second base is solid with the returning Szalla, who saw action in six games as a freshman.
Senior Andrew Sullivan, who became the career points leader in the history of St. Joseph boys basketball this winter, hopes for similar success on the diamond. The right fielder played 14 games as a sophomore and collected 10 RBIs and added nine runs scored.
“Right field is the worst position at our field because of the sun and the wind, and Andrew took it over as a freshman and has just mastered it,” Krebs said. “Whatever the elements throw at him, he makes right field look like a piece of cake.”
Krebs said he’s encouraged by the enthusiasm of a quartet of freshman players as well as other older newcomers who love the game, want to play and who are hoping to make a difference.
Freshman Owen Swanson will be at shortstop and also will factor greatly in the pitching rotation, Krebs said. Fellow freshman Justin Hyland will be in center field and will pitch as well.
Sophomore Matt Parsi was the starting catcher at the start of last season, and Krebs said he’s anxious to finally get his shot behind the plate.
“He’s taken the time to build a rapport with the pitchers,” Krebs said. “He works well with the staff and calls a good game.”
St. Joseph is scheduled to open its season Tuesday and Wednesday with a home-and-home series with Section 3-A rival Riverview. The Spartans also will face Eden Christian, Leechburg, Sewickley Academy and Springdale in section play.
Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Michael by email at mlove@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: St. Joseph
More Baseball• Southmoreland baseball driven to turn close losses into wins, playoff berth
• High school roundup for March 31, 2021: Pine-Richland sophomore throws no-hitter in 1st varsity start
• What to watch for in WPIAL sports on April 1, 2021: South Hills neighbors meet on diamond
• Penn-Trafford baseball has no varsity experience returning
• Springdale baseball eager to ‘meet any challenge’