Standout Izzy Laurita returns to Belle Vernon soccer team

Thursday, September 3, 2020 | 1:00 PM

Belle Vernon’s Isabella Laurita and West Mifflin’s Alyssa Deacon compete during the Paul Sasko tournament Sept. 1, 2018, at Belle Vernon.

Senior Izzy Laurita has rejoined the girls soccer team at Belle Vernon.

Laurita left the Leopards last season after three games, citing injury concerns and the risk of losing her college scholarship.

With covid-19 shutting down the spring season she would have had with the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy, Laurita grew impatient and had a change of heart.

A Georgia State commit, she initially had committed to Memphis.

“Yes, I am back,” Laurita said. “I haven’t played a competitive game since February, and I just wanted to play with my friends for my last year.”

Laurita had a team-leading 33 goals and 20 assists as a sophomore so she instantly boosts the Leopards’ attack.

“I miss playing the game that I love and am happy to be back with my teammates,” she added.

As for her switch from Memphis to Georgia State, Laurita said, “The coaching staff is keen on playing a possession style of soccer, which translates very well to the way I play the game,” she said. “The school is building a new soccer complex on campus and are investing a lot in the women’s and men’s soccer programs.”

A likely business major, Laurita said the school’s location, in Atlanta, “provides incredible internship opportunities.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

