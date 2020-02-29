Star freshman Rodney Gallagher leads Laurel Highlands past Mars in WPIAL Class 5A thriller

Friday, February 28, 2020 | 10:25 PM

There are 131,504 residents in Fayette County, and Rodney Gallagher might’ve hugged them all Friday night.

But first, the Laurel Highlands freshman needed to draw a foul and make two free throws with 4.8 seconds left to defeat two-time defending champion Mars, 52-51, in the WPIAL Class 5A final at Petersen Events Center.

Freshman jitters? Hardly.

“I just made them,” Gallagher said. “I can’t even explain it.”

Mars junior Mihali Sfanos had given the Planets a one-point lead on a steal and layup with 27 seconds left, but another Sfanos layup at the buzzer missed after he’d raced from one end to the other.

The title was Laurel Highlands’ first since 1968, when Mustangs coach Rick Hauger was still in middle school, so family, friends and fans circled the court waiting to shake hands, hug and take photos with Gallagher, the county’s young superstar who scored 24 points.

A phenom on the summer circuits, Gallagher has played basketball in many different places. The 6-foot guard once shared an AAU basketball roster with LeBron James’ son Bronny.

But none of that topped this.

“This is No. 1,” Gallagher said. “Especially in this building, this environment, with the whole community behind us. It’s just amazing.”

