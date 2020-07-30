Start dates for WPIAL fall sports likely changing after board adopts ‘hybrid’ option

By:

Thursday, July 30, 2020 | 5:14 PM

Tribune-Review Penn Hills players take the field before kickoff against McKeesport on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Hempfield Area High School’s stadium.

The start dates for WPIAL fall sports are likely changing.

The WPIAL board voted Thursday to nix the traditional start dates and adopt a new “hybrid” option offered by the PIAA, meaning the WPIAL can establish a new start date for each sport.

The WPIAL will release its updated plan to school administrators by noon Friday before announcing the details publicly, WPIAL executive director Amy Scheuneman said.

“The hybrid model allows for any date to start,” she said. “It allows some flexibility.”

Under the traditional start dates, golf would start competition on Aug. 20, tennis on Aug. 24, football on Aug. 28, and the remaining fall sports on Sept. 4.

This story will be updated.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter .