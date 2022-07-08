State champion girls basketball, softball teams lift Neshannock to Trib Cup in Class 2A

Friday, July 8, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The Neshannock girls basketball team celebrates after defeating Southern Columbia in the PIAA Class 2A championship game March 25 at Giant Center in Hershey.

After finishing second in the HSSN Trib Cup standings a year ago, Neshannock used a perfect season to claim the top spot.

It was another strong school year athletically for the seven Lawrence County schools inside the WPIAL, but none compared to the overall resume put forth by Neshannock in winning its first Trib Cup Class 2A championship.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification.

Schools earn points for playoff berths, section championships, PIAA playoff berths and for winning WPIAL or PIAA championships or for a district or state runner-up finishes.

“Outside of the great families in our district, our administration and board of education have made a commitment to give the athletes in our school the best possible facilities,” Neshannock co-athletic director Bob Burkes said. “They made that commitment, knowing that winning programs bring a spirit and pride to a district that is hard to duplicate.”

Burkes works with Ed Frye to oversee athletic at Neshannock, which won three district championships and two state crowns.

The Neshannock girls basketball team finished 29-2 with a second straight WPIAL championship and a PIAA title.

The Lancers softball team also swept district and state gold, but made history with a perfect 26-0 record.

“Both teams had great players and coaches that gave them a chance to win every day,” Burkes said. “I believe the difference in winning both golds was the camaraderie that both teams displayed on and off the field and court.”

The third banner raised was by the hockey team, a co-op squad that won the PIHL Varsity II title.

The traditionally strong Lancers baseball team reached both the WPIAL and PIAA title games, finishing as runner-up in both.

Rounding out the top 5 in Class 2A was Serra Catholic in second place, Aliquippa in third, last year’s winner, Shenango in fourth and Riverview in fifth place.

Class 2A final standings

1. Neshannock – 460

2. Serra Catholic – 295

3. Aliquippa – 205

4. Shenango – 180

5. Riverview – 170

6. Seton LaSalle – 155

7. Burgettstown – 125

7. Laurel – 125

9. Carlynton – 90

9. Carmichaels – 90

9. Chartiers-Houston – 90

9 Fort Cherry –90

8. South Side – 90

14. Frazier – 85

15. Ligonier Valley – 60

15. Northgate – 60

15. Washington – 60

18. Apollo-Ridge – 50

18. Bentworth – 50

18. Sto-Rox – 50

21. Brentwood – 40

22. Jeannette – 20

23. Propel Schools – 0

