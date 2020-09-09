Pa. Senate passes bill letting school districts decide who attends sporting events
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
The Pennsylvania State Senate has passed by a 39-11 margin a bill that would allow individual school districts to determine attendance limits for high school sporting events.
House Bill 2787 will now go to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk. He can sign it, veto it or wait 10 days and let it become law without his signature. If he vetoes, the state senate and house have enough votes to override.
Without the bill, schools are limited to 250 people in attendance for outdoor events and 25 for indoor events, including participants, coaches, athletic trainers and other workers.
High school football season in the WPIAL is set to begin Friday.
