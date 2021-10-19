State Soccer Rankings for Oct. 18, 2021

Monday, October 18, 2021

Metro Creative

Fifteen boys teams and nine girls teams from the WPIAL are among the best in Pennsylvania soccer according to the latest state rankings.

Three girls teams are ranked No. 1 in the final Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association top 10 poll of the regular season — North Allegheny (14-0-1) in 4A, Mars in 3A, South Park (11-2-4) in 2A and Bishop Canevin (12-0-1) in A.

The West Allegheny boys (18-0) are No. 1 in 3A.

There is strong WPIAL representation in boys Class A with Greensburg Central Catholic (12-1) at No. 2, Winchester Thurston (15-0-1) at 3, Eden Christian (14-2) 5, Sewickley Academy (11-1-1) 6 and Bentworth (13-1-1) 8.

Class 4A boys has Seneca Valley (14-0-1) at No. 3, with Peters Township (13-1-1), Fox Chapel (12-3-1) and Canon-McMillan (13-2-1)at 8, 9 and 10. Here are the full rankings (previous rank in parenthesis):

Boys

Class 4A

1. Conestoga (1)

2. Central Dauphin (2)

3. Seneca Valley (3)

4. Parkland (5)

5. Dallastown (6)

6. Downingtown West (8)

7. Lower Merion (4)

8. Peters Township (9)

9. Fox Chapel (NR)

10. Canon-McMillan (7)

Class 3A

1. West Allegheny (1)

2. Hollidaysburg (2)

3. Palmyra (4)

4. Hampton (5)

5. Radnor (6)

6. Bishop Shanahan (3)

7. Susquehannock (7)

8. Hershey (8)

9. North Pocono (9)

10. Franklin Regional (10)

Class 2A

1. South Park (1)

2. Biglerville (2)

3. Lancaster Mennonite (3)

4. Quaker Valley (4)

5. Lewisburg (5)

6. Midd West (7)

7. Allentown Central Catholic (8)

8. Westmont Hilltop (9)

9. Wyoming Area (10)

10. Shady Side Academy (6)

Class A

1. Moravian Academy (1)

2. Greensburg Central Catholic (2)

3. Winchester Thurston (3)

4. Camp Hill (6)

5. Eden Christian (4)

6. Sewickley Academy (5)

7. Tulpehocken (7)

8. Bentworth (8)

9. High Point Baptist (9)

10. Fairfield (10)

Girls

Class 4A

1. North Allegheny (1)

2. Central Dauphin (2)

3. Wilson (3)

4. Moon (7)

5. Owen J. Roberts (10)

6. McDowell (9)

7. Butler (5)

8. Lower Merion (NR)

9. Pennridge (8)

10. Delaware Valley (4)

Class 3A

1. Mars (1)

2. Northwestern Lehigh (2)

3. Archbishop Ryan (3)

4. Plum (4)

5. Mifflinburg (5)

6. Dallas (9)

7. Villa Maria Academy (6)

8. Greencastle-Antrim (NR)

9. Abington Heights (NR)

10. Southern Lehigh (7)

Class 2A

1. Wyomissing (3)

2. Bedford (2)

3. North Catholic (3)

4. Central Columbia (4)

5. Springside Chestnut Hill Academy (5)

6. Central (7)

7 Allentown Central Catholic (6)

8. Fort LeBoeuf (10)

9. Holy Redeemer (8)

10. Archbishop Wood (NR)

Class A

1. Bishop Canevin (1)

2. Faith Christian (2)

3. Schuylkill Haven (3)

4. Greensburg Central Catholic (4)

5. West Branch (5)

6. Springdale (7)

7. Lakeland (8)

8. Seneca (9)

9. Montrose (10)

10. South Williamsport (NR)

