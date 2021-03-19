State medal remains elusive for Freeport swimmer

Friday, March 19, 2021 | 8:53 PM

Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review Freeport’s Alexis Schrecongost competes in the 100-yard breaststroke at the WPIAL swimming championships at Upper St. Clair on March 6.

Alexis Schrecongost wanted more.

After winning the WPIAL Class AA girls 100-yard breaststroke two weeks ago at Upper St. Clair, the Freeport junior made her return to the PIAA championships hoping to capture her first state medal.

However, she fell just shy of her goal.

Schrecongost swam to a time of 1 minute, 7.14 seconds, slightly higher than her WPIAL time of 1:06.03, and placed 11th.

She also swam the 100 freestyle and placed 11th (54.15).

“I think nerves got the best of her,” Alexis’ mother and Freeport assistant coach Sheryl Schrecongost said.

“She was ready. She trained hard for both races. Sometimes, going from WPIALs to here at states, it takes a toll on your body. Mentally, she came in feeling ready, and she looked good in the pool (for practice Thursday). I just think nerves at the time of her races just took over. Today just wasn’t her day.”

Schrecongost finished 14th in the 100 breast as a freshman. She qualified for a return last year, but the PIAA canceled the Class AA state meet over growing covid concerns.

“She has come a long way, and that win at WPIALs was phenomenal,” Sheryl Schrecongost said. “You can’t take that away from her. Just getting to states is an accomplishment. She has big expectations, and she can be hard on herself sometimes. But I am super proud of her. She’ll be back.”

On the boys side, three area swimmers took to the pool Friday evening with races in the 500 freestyle and 100 breast.

St. Joseph junior Sam Wygonik returned to states after swimming in the meet at Bucknell as a freshman. He held his seed in the 500 free, finishing 11th with a time of 4:51.98.

Plum senior Logan Minick was right behind Wygonik in 12th (4:53.88) as he ticked up one place from his 13th seed.

Mustangs teammate Sam Schohn, a junior, also held his seed place, as he took 11th overall in the 100 breast with a time of 1:01.09.

