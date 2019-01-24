Steel Valley linebacker Todd Hill commits to Duquesne
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 10:39 PM
Two months after decommiting from Howard, Steel Valley senior Todd Hill committed to Duquesne on Wednesday.
The 5-foot-9, 230-pound linebacker and running back reconsidered his college choice after Howard’s head coach left for William & Mary in November. Hill was a Trib 25 selection this year after leading Steel Valley to a WPIAL Class 2A title.
He also listed offers from Robert Morris, Delaware and St. Francis, Pa.
Hill can officially sign with the Duquesne on Feb. 6.
Duquesne here I come🔴🔵⚪️ #Committed pic.twitter.com/7hS6GocjW2
— ☦odd ♓️ill (@Toddhill_9) January 24, 2019
🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tjlZBrO6EA
— ☦odd ♓️ill (@Toddhill_9) December 15, 2018
