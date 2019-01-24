Steel Valley linebacker Todd Hill commits to Duquesne

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, January 23, 2019 | 10:39 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review, Steel Valley No. 9 Todd Hill

Two months after decommiting from Howard, Steel Valley senior Todd Hill committed to Duquesne on Wednesday.

The 5-foot-9, 230-pound linebacker and running back reconsidered his college choice after Howard’s head coach left for William & Mary in November. Hill was a Trib 25 selection this year after leading Steel Valley to a WPIAL Class 2A title.

He also listed offers from Robert Morris, Delaware and St. Francis, Pa.

Hill can officially sign with the Duquesne on Feb. 6.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at charlan@tribweb.com or via Twitter @CHarlan_Trib.

