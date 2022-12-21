Steel Valley’s Cruce Brookins signs with Pitt

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Steel Valley quarterback Cruce Brookins carries for a touchdown during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Beaver Falls on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium.

It didn’t take Cruce Brookins long to find a new home after he de-committed from Kent State last month.

Brookins, a three-star prospect who played quarterback and defensive back at Steel Valley, signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning with Pitt. He committed to Kent State this summer, but wavered when Pitt knocked on his door and former Kent State coach Sean Lewis left to become offensive coordinator at Colorado.

He also had scholarship offers from Cincinnati, Syracuse and West Virginia.

At 6-foot-2, 180 pounds, Brookins led Steel Valley (12-1) to the WPIAL 2A championship this season, making an indelible mark along the way. He ran for 332 yards and six touchdowns in a 46-13 quarterfinal victory against McGuffey and scored at least one touchdown in every game this season.

Ranked 24th overall in Pennsylvania by Rivals.com, Brookins is targeting defensive back as his position at Pitt.