State rep proposes legislation that would allow PIAA to crown separate public, private champs

Friday, February 3, 2023 | 7:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Imhotep Charter’s Justin Edwards drives past New Castle’s Cahmari Perkins during the PIAA Class 5A state championship game last year.

The PIAA long has maintained that splitting public and private schools into separate playoffs is prohibited under a state statute from 1972, but new legislation could rewrite that law.

State Rep. Scott Conklin (D-Centre) announced plans Thursday to introduce legislation that would let the PIAA create separate tournaments for boundary and non-boundary schools, a frequent request from public school administrators who see the current postseason format as unfair. However, Conklin’s legislation wouldn’t mandate any PIAA changes, said his chief of staff, Tor Michaels.

“This legislation unties the hands of the PIAA with that 1972 statute,” Michaels said. “All it does is put (the postseason decisions) in the hands of the PIAA and all of the people who are passionate about sports, to come up with a different system.”

Outspoken public school advocates have argued for years that so-called non-boundary teams from private, parochial and charter schools have a competitive advantage. Their suggested solution is to crown separate state champions, an option PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi previously called a non-starter under Act 219 of 1972, which required the PIAA to accept private schools as members.

PIAA attorneys have said that law prevents separate playoffs. However, removing the legal obstacle would give the PIAA more options to consider, Michaels said.

“If they determine the current system is still fairest, still the best, more power to them,” Michaels said. “But for years, all we’ve been hearing is that we can’t do anything because of this 1972 law. Well, things have changed since 1972.”

However, Lombardi said the situation is not that simple, mentioning that the PIAA disagrees with the common use of the term “boundary school.”

“That definition of boundary and non-boundary is flawed because many (public) schools take tuition kids or teachers bring their children in (from another school district),” Lombardi said. “As soon as you do that, they become non-boundary.”

Conklin’s staff and the PIAA administration have not discussed the proposed legislation. However, Lombardi said he had spoken recently with state Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster), a member of the state athletic oversight committee last session, about the difficulty in categorizing schools.

“It’s not as simple as defining it loosely like that,” Lombardi said. “There are a lot of moving tentacles there.”

Conklin’s legislative efforts are in the early stages.

The state house is still organizing for the current legislative session and hasn’t yet approved committee assignments, Michaels said. Thursday’s memo to lawmakers was seeking co-sponsors for a bill.

State lawmakers have pursued related legislation in recent years without success, including a similar bill by Conklin four years ago. But Michaels considered this effort different, in part because the legislation wouldn’t put any mandates on the PIAA.

“I want to underline three times in bold that if the current system is the fairest system that the PIAA can come up with, so be it,” Michaels said. “But let’s have the discussion, and let’s stop hiding behind an archaic 1972 ruling.”

