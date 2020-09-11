Sto-Rox cancels football game 3 hours before kickoff

Friday, September 11, 2020 | 4:27 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox head coach LaRoi Johnson works with his team during practice on Tuesday Aug. 18, 2020, in McKees Rocks.

A few hours before kickoff, Sto-Rox canceled its season-opening football game.

Vikings coach and athletic director LaRoi Johnson wrote on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m. Friday that their game at Carlynton was canceled but provided no other details. Around that same time, Carlynton athletic director Nate Milsom received an email from Johnson saying only “we will need to cancel today’s contest.”

The cancellation was not believed to be related to covid-19.

“It’s really disappointing,” Milsom said. “After everything that they’ve been through, and not just the team, but the cheerleaders, the band, everyone. It’s an exciting time. Things are different now, but they’re ready to go. We feel like we’ve got the program headed in the right direction. To get the rug taken out from under us 3 hours before kickoff is kind of disheartening for everyone.”

Johnson couldn’t be immediately reached.

Sto-Rox was the sixth WPIAL football team to cancel its season opener following Kiski Area, Mt. Lebanon, Peters Township, Seneca Valley and Serra Catholic. The five other cancellations were because of covid-19 concerns.

Tonights Carlynton game will be cancelled today. — LaRoi Johnson (@Chise89) September 11, 2020

