Sto-Rox forces 7 turnovers in victory over Western Beaver

Friday, October 16, 2020 | 11:19 PM

Sto-Rox’s defense forced seven turnovers and multi-positional sophomore Josh Jenkins contributed to five touchdowns in Friday night’s 50-14 victory over Western Beaver in the Three Rivers Conference.

Jenkins, who plays quarterback and wide receiver, threw three touchdowns, rushed for a score and caught another as Sto-Rox (5-1, 3-1) tied Western Beaver (5-1, 3-1) atop the Class 2A conference standings.

Sto-Rox’s defense intercepted five passes and recovered two fumbles. The Vikings started possessions in Western Beaver territory seven times and had four touchdown drives of 40 yards or less.

This story will be updated.

