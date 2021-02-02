Sto-Rox scores 20 consecutive 2nd-half points in section win over Carlynton

By:

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 | 11:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Corey Simmons scores past Carlynton’s Collin Connor during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins drives to the basket past Carlynton’s Jaiden McClure during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Corey Simmons drives to the basket past Carlynton’s Austin Milliner during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Corey Simmons (10) celebrates with Makhy Upshaw after scoring during their game against Carlynton on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carlynton’s Jaiden McClure battles for a loose ball during a game at Sto-Rox on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins strips the ball from Carlynton’s Jaiden McClure during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins (5) and Dre’von Miller-Ross pressure Carlynton’s Khalil Kerr during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox head coach Dwight Hines talks with Jaymar Pearson (13) and Devontay Duell during their game against Carlynton on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Josh Jenkins grabs a rebound over Carlynton’s Jaiden McClure during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Corey Simmons is pressured by Carlynton’s Michael Kozy during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Jaymont Green-Miller works past Carlynton’s Austin Milliner and Jaiden McClure during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Corey Simmons celebrates with Jaymar Pearson as time winds down against Carlynton on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Sto-Rox’s Corey Simmons smiles after defeating Carlynton on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carlynton’s Austin Milliner celebrates after scoring next to Sto-Rox’s Dre’von Miller-Ross during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Carlynton’s Austin Milliner drives to the basket past Sto-Rox’s Marcus Thomas during their game on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Sto-Rox High School. Previous Next

The halftime clock was inching close to zeroes when Sto-Rox emerged from the boys basketball locker room. Coach Dwight Hines later laughed at the suggestion he was in there giving the best motivational speech of his life.

Something sure got his Vikings fired up.

Sto-Rox scored the first 20 points after halftime Tuesday night, a second-half run that gave the Vikings the lead for good in a key 68-53 victory over Carlynton. Corey Simmons scored a game-high 27 points and two teammates scored in double figures as Sto-Rox (5-4, 5-1) took over first place in Section 2-2A.

Josh Jenkins added 15 points and Jaymar Pearson had 10.

“We’re a good second-half team,” Simmons said. “A real good second-half team.”

A 6-foot-1 junior, Simmons made that true with 19 points after halftime. He went 13 for 14 from the foul line in the second half, and his breakaway layup a minute into the third gave the Vikings a lead they never lost.

“We had no momentum,” he said. “I knew I had to come out and help my team out. Take over and drop some points for us.”

Austin Milliner led Carlynton (7-2, 4-1) with 20 points. A jumper by Milliner just before the first-half buzzer sent the Cougars to halftime leading 28-24 and with momentum.

Sto-Rox reached halftime worried about foul trouble, so Hines switched to zone defense in the third quarter. That move caused Carlynton immediate trouble. The Cougars committed six turnovers, missed three shots from the field and two free throws in the first six minutes after halftime.

“We’d been playing against a man-to-man the whole first half and I think that changed the dynamics,” Carlynton coach Mike Kozy said. “You can’t turn the ball over. If you turn the ball over, they’re going to go on a 20-0 run.”

“It was definitely a different look for us,” Hines said. “We’ve tried it here and there. … It may be added to the repertoire.”

Sto-Rox’s run started with a 3-pointer by Jenkins on the first possession after halftime. The Vikings’ lead peaked at 44-28 on a layup by Jenkins near the 2-minute mark. In between, Simmons and Pearson had two layups each, Marcus Thomas added a layup and Dre’von Miller-Ross banked in a 3-pointer.

“I always tell these guys, don’t look at the scoreboard,” said Hines, who wasn’t counting the run in real time. “Play the way you play and the outcome will be the outcome.”

Sto-Rox had six layups in the 20-point run, three immediately after steals.

“That was a big emphasis coming in,” Kozy said. “If you give them those run-outs, you’re giving them easy points.”

Carlynton entered the fourth trailing 48-33.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Carlynton, Sto-Rox