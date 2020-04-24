Stock continues to rise for Penn-Trafford do-it-all junior Ethan Carr

Friday, April 24, 2020 | 2:50 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Ethan Carr reaches for the end zone and the go-ahead touchdown against Gateway in the fourth quarter Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at Penn-Trafford High School.

Ethan Carr put together quite a highlight reel last football season at Penn-Trafford and it’s a good thing.

With the future of summer showcases and camps in question because of the impact of the coronavirus, top prospects like Carr might have to use their 2019 film as leverage to score scholarship offers.

Restrictions will limit not only the interaction college coaches have with prospects but also the live film they have at their disposal.

Carr is a multi-skilled 2021 talent who has 11 Division I offers, the latest from a couple of backyard programs: Duquesne and Robert Morris have extended FCS offers.

The NCAA’s “dead period” for football recruiting has been extended through the end of May.

“You’re not able to visit on campus and get a feel for the university and also probably getting further evaluated by some schools is limited,” Carr said of the changes in the recruiting game. “And that also includes camps being canceled.”

Carr postponed trips to Kent State and Penn State. He had hoped to attend camps at Pitt and Penn State.

The dead period disallows all in-person recruiting, including campus visits. Carr, though, has had FaceTime sessions online with coaches, including multiple times with Villanova.

Track and field was on the menu for the spring season for Carr, who discussed running the 100- and 200-meter dashes at a couple of meets, “But that’s history too,” he said.

Penn-Trafford benefited from Carr’s play — back to those highlights — as he played at least five positions to help the Warriors earn the No. 1 seed in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs before they finished 11-2.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Carr had 42 receptions for 764 yards and 10 touchdowns as a pass-catcher, passed for 182 yards and ran for 323 yards and eight scores.

He played outside linebacker and safety on defense.

His other offers are from Richmond, Villanova, Ball State, Army, Akron, Kent State, Central Michigan, Bowling Green, and William & Mary.

“I’m very thankful to have had a decent season and not having to heavily rely on senior year with all this uncertainty,” Carr said.

Extremely thankful and excited to receive an offer from Robert Morris University!! @FlashTanski @RMUFootball pic.twitter.com/qhFdBBM5Vw — Ethan Carr (@runemc12) April 8, 2020

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

