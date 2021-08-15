Strength on defense to play key role for Valley

By:

Sunday, August 15, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Valley’s Domanick Simmons intercepts a pass intended for Burrell’s Ian Durci last season.

After experiencing four consecutive losing seasons for the first time in nearly 50 years, the Valley Vikings are eager to get back into WPIAL playoff contention.

Valley finished last season 1-4 in the Class 3A Allegheny Conference and 2-5 overall.

The best way to jump back into contention is by way of defense.

“Defense should be a strength because we’re returning more kids there than the offensive side,” coach Muzzy Colosimo said. “Skill-wise, we have kids who can throw and catch the ball because they are that gifted athletically.”

One example is Mikey Hughes, best known for his wrestling ability.

“Even though he’s very small in stature, he’s had one heck of a summer,” Colosimo said. “Interceptions, catches and touchdowns, he’s just performed everywhere.”

Two quarterbacks are vying for the starting job: Dominic Simmons and Xavier Wilson. The veteran coach feels both are capable of running the team. The non-starter would see action at either running back or wide receiver.

“We’re getting our kids to believe in what we’re doing, but more than anything, they believe in what they’re doing,” Colosimo said. “It’s been a relaxing atmosphere because they’ve been doing so well, lifting weights and running.”

“We feel good because we’ve been working as a team,” senior cornerback Jeremiah Johnson added. “We’ve been lifting, running hills, 7-on-7s, and getting our speed up. I expect a good season from everybody.”

One of those hills is Drey Street in Arnold, one of the Alle-Kiski Valley’s steepest streets.

Also on defense, Simmons will be a safety and Wilson an outside linebacker.

“We’ve all basically grown up together, and we have that chemistry,” Simmons said. “The younger players, we’ll try to show them the way and help them any way we can.”

Hopes are up for improved line play. A slimmed-down Dario Wilson will be the center, and Tyrese Swindler will be an offensive tackle and a nose guard on defense. Dominic Seybert, a sophomore who weighs more than 300 pounds, will also contribute.

“You need a GPS to get around him,” Colosimo said.

Xavier Andree, a transfer from North Catholic, will be at tight end.

Assistant A.J. Saunders is back as Colosimo’s right-hand man.

“He’s one of the greatest mentors you can have for kids,” Colosimo said of Saunders. “He really doesn’t ever talk down to the kids.”

Rich Maroncelli will coach the offensive line, and Justin Young is a newer staff member. Dana Jones is the strength and conditioning coach.

Another assistant is Hubie Bryant, former standout at Penn Hills where he was on the 1963 all-state team. He played at the University of Minnesota before coming on with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the start of the Terry Bradshaw era.

Six of Valley’s 10 games will be at home, including Friday’s opener against Hampton.

“Our main goal is becoming a family and playing great,” Johnson said.

Valley will once again compete in the Allegheny Conference against Burrell, Deer Lakes, Derry, East Allegheny, Freeport and North Catholic.

Valley

Coach: Muzzy Colosimo

2020 record: 2-5, 1-4 in Class 3A Allegheny Conference

All-time record: 264-253-9

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Hampton, 7

9.3 Highlands, 7

9.10 at Shady Side Academy, 7

9.17 North Catholic*, 7

9.24 at Deer Lakes*, 7

10.1 Freeport*, 7

10.8 at Derry*, 7

10.15 Yough, 7

10.22 East Allegheny*, 7

10.29 at Burrell*, 7

*Conference game

FAST FACTS

• With 166 career coaching victories, Muzzy Colosimo is now ranked fifth all-time among Westmoreland County coaches behind Dick Dilts (Kiski Area), Joe Mucci (GCC, Jeannette), Greg Botta (Franklin Regional) and A. Markley Barnes (Jeannette).

• Valley hasn’t made the WPIAL playoffs since 2013 and hasn’t recorded a playoff victory since defeating South Fayette in 2005.

• This will be the 75th football season at Valley Memorial Stadium, named to honor World War II veterans. The first game there was a Ken High victory over Central Catholic. The second game was a Steelers preseason contest.

• Valley’s opener against Hampton will be the first time the two teams have played since 2011. The Vikings lead the all-time series 15-7, with the Talbots winning the last five games.

ROSTER

Player, Pos., Ht./Wt., Yr.

Xavier Andree, TE/DE, 6-2/220, Jr.

Tamir Ansari, OL/DL, 5-7/180, Fr.

Da’yon Arner, WR/DB, 5-7/165, Fr.

Jae Lemar Broadnax, WR/DB, 6-0/150, So.

Darnell Coaston, WR/DB, 5-8/155, So.

Andre Freeman, OL/DL, 5-9/185, Jr.

Cieontae Guy, OL/DL, 5-10/220, So.

Andrew Hill, OL/DL, 5-7/245, Sr.

Tristin Goodwin, QB/LB, 5-8/180, So.

Aiden Henry, OL/DL, 6-0/230, Jr.

Gavin Holland, LB/TE, 5-9/170, Fr.

A.J. Houser, OL/DL, 5-9/190, Sr.

Micah Hughes, WR/DB, 5-5/135, Sr.

Jeremy Hughley, FB/LB, 5-8/205, Jr.

Tyree Jamison, WR/DB, 6-2/175, Jr.

Jeremiah Johnson, WR/DB, 5-11/185, Sr.

Ryan Knapp, OL/DL, 5-8/185, Fr.

Ryan Long, LB/DL, 5-8/165, So.

Sam Louis, 5-11/200, Sr.

Dion Lyons, 6-0/145, Sr.

Will Mott, WR/DB/RB, 5-6/160, Sr.

Chuck Perkins, WR/DB, 5-9/165, So.

Cory Pinson, OL/DL, 6-2/290, Jr.

Dallas Price, FB/RB/LB, 5-9/200, Jr.

Jayden Richter, RB/LB, 5-8/185, Jr.

Dominic Seybert, OL/DL, 6-4/300, So.

Domanick Simmons, QB/DB, 6-0/165, Jr.

Mason Simmons, QB/DB, 5-8/165, Fr.

Edward Sparrow, RB/CB, 5-8/202, Sr.

Sincere Stafford-Hill

Tyreece Swindler, OL/DL, 6-0/275, Sr.

Donovan Thomas, WR/DB, 5-6/130, Jr.

Joe Vagnier, OL/DL, 5-9/225, So.

Kyren Veasley, RB/DB, 5-7/160, Fr.

Zaire Warren, WR/DB, 5-9/160, Sr.

Dario Wolfe, OL/DL, 5-11/190, Sr.

Dashawn Wilkerson, OL/DL, 6-0/260, Jr.

Jaion Williams, 5-7/140, So.

Xavier Wilson, RB/LB, 5-10/185, Jr.

Tags: Valley