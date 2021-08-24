Strong line play could help Trinity go toe-to-toe

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Trinity’s Jeremy Sikora throws during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at Trinity Middle School. Trinity head coach Jon Miller during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at Trinity Middle School. Trinity’s Connor Roberts during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at Trinity Middle School. Trinity head coach Jon Miller during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at Trinity Middle School. Trinity’s Braydon May during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at Trinity Middle School. Trinity’s Andrew Durig fields a punt during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at Trinity Middle School. Trinity’s Ty Banco goes through drills during practice Tuesday, Aug.17, 2021 at Trinity Middle School. Previous Next

Competing against perennial WPIAL title contenders Thomas Jefferson and Belle Vernon is a challenge. And that challenge usually is decided in the trenches.

Trinity coach Jon Miller hopes improved line play will help the Hillers go toe to toe with the top teams in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference this season.

“We can battle up front, which is where we’ve lacked the past couple years,” Miller said. “Thomas Jefferson and Belle Vernon have been so much stronger than us the past couple years. I think we match up pretty well now. With McKeesport too. I feel good about how we’re gonna compete with those guys up front.”

Having a pair of returning starters up front has boosted Miller’s confidence. Back is junior defensive lineman Ty Banco (6-foot-2, 265 pounds), who was first-team all-conference as a defensive tackle and second team at offensive tackle a year ago.

“Ty’s been a great leader all offseason,” Miller said. “He had a successful wrestling season after a pretty good football season. We’re excited to get him rolling on the field and having him lead the way on both sides of the line. He’s a high-energy kid and a tremendous athlete for his position.”

Junior Mason Kraeer (5-11, 230) also returns as a two-way lineman. He has moved to center on offense and will play defensive tackle on defense.

“His strength is incredible,” Miller said. “Our line (has been) the hardest-working group this summer.”

Sophomore Jase Banco (5-10, 250), Ty’s brother, has moved to guard after starting a few games at center last season.

Sophomore Braeden Helmkamp (6-5, 235) brings size to the tackle spot, and senior Jack Krivanek (6-0, 245) or sophomore Jim Lafferty (6-0, 235) will man the other tackle position.

The group will be tasked with protecting senior quarterback Connor Roberts, who threw for nearly 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns last season in five games as a starter. Miller said it was the third-best passing performance in program history.

“He was a great surprise; we weren’t expecting what we got from him,” Miller said. “He’s a tremendous leader, gonna be a four-year starter in basketball this year. He works hard and understands football and how to play and is a great competitor. He wants to compete every single day.”

His top targets will be senior wide receivers Tysean Lacks (5-10, 175) and Braydon May (6-2, 180). Senior Gio Cipoletti (6-4, 215) also adds a tall option at tight end.

Sophomore Andrew During will start at running back. He gained experience last season at inside linebacker and is quite familiar with the program, serving as the team’s ball boy for five years before entering high school.

Senior Hunter Strickland and junior Joey Hello will work in at fullback, and junior Blake Bedillion will also get carries.

Ty Banco and Kraeer will man the defensive tackle spots, with Helmkamp and Cipoletti at the ends. Seniors Steve Stewart and Jeremy Sikora will join Strickland at outside linebacker, and Durig and Hello will be at inside linebacker. Lacks and May are three-year starters in the secondary and are joined by Roberts at safety.

Trinity will get ready for the Big Eight slate with a challenging nonconference schedule that opens against nearby rival Canon-McMillan.

“I look forward to us competing for a playoff spot and see how things play out,” Miller said. “I think we’ll be prepared to play this tough conference schedule. Our kids work their tails off every day. We’re excited to see what happens.”

Trinity

Coach: Jon Miller

2020 record: 3-4, 2-3 in Class 4A Big Eight Conference

All-time record: 374-512-37

SCHEDULE

Date, Opponent, Time

8.27 Canon-McMillan, 7

9.3 West Allegheny, 7

9.10 at Yough, 7

9.17 at Thomas Jefferson*, 7

9.24 McKeesport*, 7

10.1 at West Mifflin*, 7

10.8 at Clearfield, 7

10.15 at Belle Vernon*, 7

10.22 Laurel Highlands*, 7

10.29 at Ringgold*, 7

*Conference game

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: Connor Roberts

Receiving: Micah Finley*

Rushing: Finley*

*Graduated

FAST FACTS

• The Hillers scored back-to-back victories over West Mifflin and Washington last season, outscoring the two foes 73-5 combined.

• They finished 3-4 overall and 2-3 in the Class 4A Big Eight Conference, good for fourth place behind TJ, Belle Vernon and McKeesport, who were each 5-1. Trinity missed the postseason for the third straight season.

• Trinity’s lone WPIAL title came in 1948 in Class AA. The Hillers’ last playoff trip was in 2017, a 42-0 quarterfinal loss to Thomas Jefferson.

• Miller is entering his seventh season at Trinity and has a record of 22-31.

