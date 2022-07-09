Success across sports spectrum leads Greensburg CC to Trib Cup in Class A

By:

Saturday, July 9, 2022 | 10:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Greensburg Central Catholic’s Meghan Zambruno watches her tee shot on No. 18 during the WPIAL Class 2A girls golf championship on Oct. 7, 2021, at Hannastown Golf Club.

The battle for the HSSN Trib Cup in Class A in 2021-2022 turned into one of the closest and most unique battles where overall success won out.

In the end, it was Greensburg Central Catholic hoisting the cup aloft again, this despite the school only winning one district championship all year.

The HSSN Trib Cup is a yearlong competition to determine the top WPIAL sports program in each classification. It awards points for section or conference championships, district and state playoff berths and district and state championships and runner-up finishes.

The lone championship came in the fall when the Greensburg Central Catholic girls golf team won a seventh straight WPIAL title and finished second in the PIAA.

“Winning championships is always the goal,” then-GCC senior golfer Meghan Zambruno said last fall.

Bishop Canevin finished in second place, but the school claimed four WPIAL championships in football, boys and girls basketball and girls volleyball, as well as a PIAA title in boys hoops.

The big difference in the Centurions edging out the Crusaders was GCC scored points in 14 sports, including several silver medal runs. The Crusaders registered points in nine sports.

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart also made a strong push for the Trib Cup and finished third. The Chargers won district gold in girls cross country and WPIAL and PIAA titles in boys basketball.

Rounding out the top 5 were Winchester Thurston in a distant fourth place and Union in fifth.

Class A final standings

1. Greensburg Central Catholic – 510

2. Bishop Canevin – 455

3. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart – 420

4. Winchester Thurston – 290

5. Union – 275

6. Sewickley Academy – 165

7. Eden Christian –155

8. West Greene – 145

9. Aquinas Academy – 130

9. Rochester – 95

11. Springdale – 90

12. Leechburg – 75

13. California – 70

14. Mapletown – 60

15. Monessen – 50

15. Cornell – 40

15. Jefferson-Morgan – 40

17. Imani Christian – 35

17 St. Joseph – 35

19. Avella – 30

19. Clairton – 30

19. Ellis School – 30

19. Geibel Catholic –30

19. Western Beaver – 30

24. Beaver County Christian – 20

25. Hillcrest Christian Academy – 10

25. Nazareth Prep – 10

25. Neighborhood Academy – 10

25 Summit Academy – 10

25. Trinity Christian Academy – 10

Tags: Aquinas Academy, Avella, Beaver County Christian, Bishop Canevin, California, Clairton, Cornell, Eden Christian, Ellis School, Geibel, Greensburg C.C., Imani Christian, Jefferson-Morgan, Leechburg, Mapletown, Monessen, Nazareth Prep, Neighborhood Academy, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Sewickley Academy, Springdale, St. Joseph, Summit Academy, Trinity Christian, Union, West Greene, Western Beaver, Winchester Thurston