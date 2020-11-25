Franklin Regional’s Sydney Lindeman commits to Towson soccer

By:

Wednesday, November 25, 2020 | 2:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Sydney Lindeman celebrates her first goal during a WPIAL Class 3A first round playoff game against South Fayette on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Murrysville.

Franklin Regional girls soccer coach Scott Arnold calls Sydney Lindeman a leader by example.

The junior midfielder does not have to say much to inspire her teammates. Her skilled game does most of the talking.

They often follow the pace she sets.

“Syd’s teammates love and respect her,” Arnold said. “Syd is extremely competitive and coachable and committed to improving as a player. I feel she is becoming one of the top players in the WPIAL.

“I still think she is an underrated player.”

Lindeman has found her way onto the radar as a Division I college recruit and on Wednesday, her club team, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds Academy, announced her commitment to Towson.

Congrats to 02/03 RDA @theECNL Defender Sydney Lindeman on her commitment to @Towson_WSOC – coming out of yet another standout HS season! Syd will join fellow RDA teammate, Emily Kirkpatrick, as a Towson Tiger following her 2022 graduation pic.twitter.com/O1FZMx99DW — The Riverhounds Academy (@HoundsAcademy) November 25, 2020

Lindeman led the Panthers with 12 goals and had three assists.

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

Franklin Regional reached the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals after its first playoff win in three years.

“She also dedicates herself to work hard with Mike Whiteman from the Hounds Speed and Strength, and it shows. She has excellent balance, agility and acceleration/deceleration,” Arnold said. “Syd is a very versatile soccer player, too.”

Lindeman began the season as a defensive midfielder and Arnold said she won 68% of her challenges.

When the Panthers needed a scoring boost, they moved Lindeman up and she responded. She had both goals in a 2-1 win over South Fayette in the playoffs.

Towson, located in Maryland, about 15 miles north of Baltimore, plays in the Colonial Athletic Association.

“I’m not sure what Towson liked most about her,” Arnold said. “But they are getting a heck of a player and person.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Franklin Regional