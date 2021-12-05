Sydney Lindeman takes Tribune-Review Westmoreland Girls Soccer Player of the Year honors

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 8:16 PM

Soccer players can get pigeon-holed into a position and the duties that come with it.

Franklin Regional senior Sydney Lindeman took the midfielder tag and stretched it three ways.

Sure, she lived up to the job description, working the ball between defenders and forwards to create the best scoring opportunities. But she then blurred the lines of the position, serving not only to score goals but also to facilitate them.

She flipped the field and stopped them, too.

Lindeman fired in 15 goals and dished six assists — many of the scores and helpers decided tight, low-scoring games — as the Panthers went 14-4-1 and made the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.

For her efforts, she is the Trib Westmoreland Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

Two Greensburg Central Catholic players, senior Tatum Gretz and junior Sara Felder, also were finalists.

Junior Olivia Cernuto of Southmoreland, Penn-Trafford senior Malia Kearns and Yough junior McKenzie Pritts also received consideration.

What set Lindeman apart was a high-end postseason honor. The Towson commit’s play garnered her United States Soccer Coaches Association All-Region II East accolades.

She was the only local girl on the all-region list. She also was an all-state and All-WPIAL selection.

“I have been a pro-Lindeman supporter since the first day I saw her play in my first Franklin Regional practice,” Panthers coach Scott Arnold said. “She is just such a well-rounded, versatile player and a humble and wonderful teammate. She has a knack for ‘the moment’ — the precise time in the game to make a difference by raising her level to a place no one on the opposing team can match to either score or assist on huge goals.”

A nose for defense also makes Lindeman a Division I-caliber player.

“She also senses the defensive moments when she has to become a defending beast and shut down the opposing team’s best players.” Arnold said. “She is just an amazing leader by example whose efforts will influence current and future players at Franklin Regional for years after she graduates.”

Lindeman said her role could be summed up in one word: leader.

“To lead by example on and off through my play and how I act as person,” she said. “I had high expectations for this season, and being section champs was definitely one of them. Even though we didn’t get past the second round, which was another goal of mine, I am very proud to say I was a part of this team.

“We played together and pushed each other at every practice. They were like my second family. They brought a smile to my face at every practice.”

First Team

Rylin Bugosh

Fr., D, Mt. Pleasant

Fast-rising freshman had 19 goals and 14 assists for WPIAL Class 2A playoff team and made All-WPIAL list.

Olivia Cernuto

Jr., F, Southmoreland

All-WPIAL selection led WPIAL 2A semifinalist Scotties with 29 goals and added 10 assists.

Sofia DeCerb

Jr., GK, Latrobe

A Division I prospect who posted eight shutouts and 108 saves, she was an All-WPIAL selection who helped lead the Wildcats to their first section title in 29 years.

Morgan Einodshofer

Sr., MF, Belle Vernon

Led Belle Vernon with 30 goals and 23 assists and set program record for career assists (88) on the way to an All-WPIAL season.

Kendall Fabery

Jr., MF/D, Southmoreland

Had 14 goals and 10 assists for team that made semifinals for the first time and garnered All-WPIAL recognition.

Sara Felder

Jr., F/MF, Greensburg Central Catholic

All-WPIAL selection led Centurions to WPIAL and PIAA finals as she scored a team-high 38 goals.

Tatum Gretz

Sr., MF/F, Greensburg Central Catholic

Villanova commit and All-WPIAL pick had 26 goals for GCC and finished with more than 100 career goals.

Malia Kearns

Sr., F, Penn-Trafford

One of only two all-state players from Westmoreland County, the Robert Morris commit had 10 goals and 10 assists and also received All-WPIAL honors.

McKenzie Pritts

Jr., MF, Yough

All-WPIAL selection and Robert Morris commit helped lead Cougars to WPIAL 2A quarters with 26 goals and 11 assists.

Paloma Swankler

Sr., MF, Norwin

All-WPIAL player and Robert Morris recruit overcame injuries to lead Knights to WPIAL 4A playoffs.

Kendalyn Umbel

Fr., MF, Yough

Had breakthrough season as ninth grader, scoring 18 goals and dishing 10 assists on the way to All-WPIAL recognition.

Second Team

Ella Bulava

So., MF, Latrobe

Julia Bursick

Fr., MF/F, Norwin

Marissa Garn

Jr., D/MF, Mt. Pleasant

Adeline Guess

Sr., D, Belle Vernon

Aris Lamanna

So., GK, Franklin Regional

Taylor Lloyd

Sr., GK, Penn-Trafford

Farrah Reader

Jr., F, Belle Vernon

Regan Reilly

So., MF, Latrobe

Emma Rigone

Sr, MF, Norwin

Kylie Smith

Sr., MF, Greensburg Salem

Morgan Walters

Sr., F, Franklin Regional

Natalie Ward

Sr., D, Greensburg Central Catholic

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .