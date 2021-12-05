Sydney Lindeman takes Tribune-Review Westmoreland Girls Soccer Player of the Year honors
By:
Saturday, December 4, 2021 | 8:16 PM
Soccer players can get pigeon-holed into a position and the duties that come with it.
Franklin Regional senior Sydney Lindeman took the midfielder tag and stretched it three ways.
Sure, she lived up to the job description, working the ball between defenders and forwards to create the best scoring opportunities. But she then blurred the lines of the position, serving not only to score goals but also to facilitate them.
She flipped the field and stopped them, too.
Lindeman fired in 15 goals and dished six assists — many of the scores and helpers decided tight, low-scoring games — as the Panthers went 14-4-1 and made the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinals.
For her efforts, she is the Trib Westmoreland Girls Soccer Player of the Year.
Two Greensburg Central Catholic players, senior Tatum Gretz and junior Sara Felder, also were finalists.
Junior Olivia Cernuto of Southmoreland, Penn-Trafford senior Malia Kearns and Yough junior McKenzie Pritts also received consideration.
What set Lindeman apart was a high-end postseason honor. The Towson commit’s play garnered her United States Soccer Coaches Association All-Region II East accolades.
She was the only local girl on the all-region list. She also was an all-state and All-WPIAL selection.
“I have been a pro-Lindeman supporter since the first day I saw her play in my first Franklin Regional practice,” Panthers coach Scott Arnold said. “She is just such a well-rounded, versatile player and a humble and wonderful teammate. She has a knack for ‘the moment’ — the precise time in the game to make a difference by raising her level to a place no one on the opposing team can match to either score or assist on huge goals.”
A nose for defense also makes Lindeman a Division I-caliber player.
“She also senses the defensive moments when she has to become a defending beast and shut down the opposing team’s best players.” Arnold said. “She is just an amazing leader by example whose efforts will influence current and future players at Franklin Regional for years after she graduates.”
Lindeman said her role could be summed up in one word: leader.
“To lead by example on and off through my play and how I act as person,” she said. “I had high expectations for this season, and being section champs was definitely one of them. Even though we didn’t get past the second round, which was another goal of mine, I am very proud to say I was a part of this team.
“We played together and pushed each other at every practice. They were like my second family. They brought a smile to my face at every practice.”
First Team
Rylin Bugosh
Fr., D, Mt. Pleasant
Fast-rising freshman had 19 goals and 14 assists for WPIAL Class 2A playoff team and made All-WPIAL list.
Olivia Cernuto
Jr., F, Southmoreland
All-WPIAL selection led WPIAL 2A semifinalist Scotties with 29 goals and added 10 assists.
Sofia DeCerb
Jr., GK, Latrobe
A Division I prospect who posted eight shutouts and 108 saves, she was an All-WPIAL selection who helped lead the Wildcats to their first section title in 29 years.
Morgan Einodshofer
Sr., MF, Belle Vernon
Led Belle Vernon with 30 goals and 23 assists and set program record for career assists (88) on the way to an All-WPIAL season.
Kendall Fabery
Jr., MF/D, Southmoreland
Had 14 goals and 10 assists for team that made semifinals for the first time and garnered All-WPIAL recognition.
Sara Felder
Jr., F/MF, Greensburg Central Catholic
All-WPIAL selection led Centurions to WPIAL and PIAA finals as she scored a team-high 38 goals.
Tatum Gretz
Sr., MF/F, Greensburg Central Catholic
Villanova commit and All-WPIAL pick had 26 goals for GCC and finished with more than 100 career goals.
Malia Kearns
Sr., F, Penn-Trafford
One of only two all-state players from Westmoreland County, the Robert Morris commit had 10 goals and 10 assists and also received All-WPIAL honors.
McKenzie Pritts
Jr., MF, Yough
All-WPIAL selection and Robert Morris commit helped lead Cougars to WPIAL 2A quarters with 26 goals and 11 assists.
Paloma Swankler
Sr., MF, Norwin
All-WPIAL player and Robert Morris recruit overcame injuries to lead Knights to WPIAL 4A playoffs.
Kendalyn Umbel
Fr., MF, Yough
Had breakthrough season as ninth grader, scoring 18 goals and dishing 10 assists on the way to All-WPIAL recognition.
Second Team
Ella Bulava
So., MF, Latrobe
Julia Bursick
Fr., MF/F, Norwin
Marissa Garn
Jr., D/MF, Mt. Pleasant
Adeline Guess
Sr., D, Belle Vernon
Aris Lamanna
So., GK, Franklin Regional
Taylor Lloyd
Sr., GK, Penn-Trafford
Farrah Reader
Jr., F, Belle Vernon
Regan Reilly
So., MF, Latrobe
Emma Rigone
Sr, MF, Norwin
Kylie Smith
Sr., MF, Greensburg Salem
Morgan Walters
Sr., F, Franklin Regional
Natalie Ward
Sr., D, Greensburg Central Catholic
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More High School Soccer Girls• Plum’s Kaitlyn Killinger chosen as Valley News Dispatch Girls Soccer Player of the Year
• Franklin Regional’s Anthony DiFalco again named Tribune-Review Westmoreland Boys Soccer Player of the Year
• Trib HSSN WPIAL girls soccer all-stars: Steel Valley’s Salopek takes game to next level
• Bethel Park girls soccer continues resurgence with another playoff season
• Yough girls soccer coach steps down after outstanding 10-year run