Talbots top Fox Chapel in extra innings to earn key section victory
By:
Monday, April 19, 2021 | 8:21 PM
Redemption was the name of the game Monday night at Hampton High School as the Talbots topped Section 2-5A opponent Fox Chapel, 4-3.
With the Talbots (5-5, 5-2) down by one in the bottom of the seventh inning, senior Brock Mattiuz hit a fly ball to the infield and rounded first base to head to second, thinking the ball would be caught. But, Fox Chapel’s second baseman ended up dropping the ball and tagging Mattiuz out before he could reach second.
It was a blunder that could have stopped a Hampton comeback, but the Talbots went on to tie the score 3-3 when Anthony Bucci hit a double to drive in Cam Marshalwitz and send the game into extra innings.
Then, Mattiuz got his shot at redemption.
Zachary Carr led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple to right-center. Fox Chapel coach Jim Hastings intentionally walked leadoff hitter Vincent Matthews to get to Mattiuz, and the senior responded.
With runners on second and third, he drove an 0-2 pitch to the outfield to score Carr, as the Talbots topped Fox Chapel (4-5, 3-2) for their fifth win of the season.
Until the final two innings, it was a pitching duel between seniors Michael Kosko and Fox Chapel’s Dante DiMatteo.
The Talbots got to DiMatteo for two runs in the second inning on a botched fly ball to right field and an overthrow at first base on a two-out bunt. But the senior right-hander was lights out other than that as he threw 5 1/3 innings of three-hit ball and struck out nine while walking three.
“He’s been solid all season long,” Hastings said. “If he throws strikes, he’s hard to hit. He was a little unlucky with the high-ball in the sun, and then they bunted with two outs and got another run in in that same inning. He pitched a great game though.”
Kosko threw six innings of four-hit ball, while striking out two and walking two for the Talbots.
The offenses got into gear in the top of the sixth and seventh innings when Fox Chapel scored three combined runs to take the lead. Jacob Patterson drove in DiMatteo with a double in the sixth to make it 2-1. Then, Will Burger and Vincent Reiber knocked in runs in the seventh to make it 3-2 heading into the bottom of the frame.
“I liked the way we came back, and then they came back on us,” Hastings said. “It was a great game, and it’s tough to be on the losing end of it.”
Greg Macafee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Greg by email at gmacafee@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Fox Chapel, Hampton
More Baseball• Seton Hill recruit Orr leads McGuffey past Southmoreland
• Trib HSSN Baseball Team of the Week for week ending April 18, 2021
• Gateway baseball determined to join playoff race in second half of season
• High school roundup for April 17, 2021: Butler athletes star at TSTCA Invite
• Trib HSSN Baseball Rankings: April 17, 2021