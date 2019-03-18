Talented Riverview softball moves up in class

By: D.J. Vasil

Monday, March 18, 2019 | 7:31 PM

The Riverview softball team is rife with talented and experienced underclassmen. Despite only having two seniors, coach Jim Ashbaugh knows his team won’t be lacking confidence.

That confidence will be needed for the Raiders, even after a 2018 season that saw them go 12-5, finish second in Section 3-A and make it to the quarterfinals of the WPIAL playoffs. They’re making a jump to the unfamiliar territory of Section 2-2A this season.

“We did happen to play two teams in that section last year, and we fared well against them,” Ashbaugh said. “But each year, new girls are coming in as freshmen, and sometimes you have people moving into the district, and other people stepping up and performances get better. I hope our team does well, and I’m optimistic like I am every year about our chances.

“Our goal each year is to win the section, and one of these years we will do it. That’s our goal every year, and making playoffs.”

The two teams Riverview is familiar with are Northgate and Serra Catholic, as the Raiders defeated both last season.

Ashbaugh, who is in his fifth year as coach, returns five starters, led by junior pitcher Alyssa Cappa. A do-it-all player, Cappa is penciled in to bat leadoff and be the primary pitcher.

“She is a very solid player,” Ashbaugh said. “She pitches. She catches, and she has a lot of speed. She could play in the outfield. She has a good glove, so she could play in the infield. Anywhere you put her, she would excel.”

Senior Allura Jendrasik played in the outfield at times last season, but a move to catcher this season is being considered. Projected as a middle-of-the-lineup hitter, Jendrasik boasts decent pop in her bat, Ashbaugh said.

Senior Katelyn Davis spent at shortstop and hitting third in the batting order last season, roles she is likely to resume again this season.

“She is fast,” Ashbaugh said. “She has great glove work, a terrific arm and is very accurate. She hits for power and average.”

Junior Annie Betler is, in a way, a super-utility infielder. While she is a candidate to play first base, Ashbaugh is looking to move her all over the infield to find what works best.

Junior Kelsey Phillips will be the No. 2 pitcher and will play second base when she isn’t pitching.

“I don’t like to go with one pitcher,” Ashbaugh said. “I will throw her usually on the second game of the week. She has proven she can go the whole way, all seven innings. I hope to get a full game out of her.”

Junior Molly Collins will slot in at one of the outfield positions while manning one of the middle of the lineup hitting spots.

Players expected to contribute include junior Aliva Schultheis, who could factor in at first base, and junior Mikaela Collins, who could see some time in the outfield. Sophomore Miya Tominello could work her way into playing time at third base.

Riverview opens their season March 25 at Greensburg Central Catholic.

