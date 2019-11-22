Talented veteran Shaler indoor track team sets sights high

By:

Friday, November 22, 2019 | 12:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Shaler Area’s Cam Mbalo competes in the boys Class AAA triple jump during the PIAA track and field state championships Friday, May 24, 2019, at Shippensburg University.

Shawn Ryan wants everything to be on the right course for the Shaler Area indoor track team.

The Titans have a number of returning state qualifiers pursuing school records and state medals.

Shaler will have about 30 athletes competing during the winter season, including a travel roster of about 20. Indoor competitions are limited to two participants per school per event.

Shaler’s first meet will be Jan. 4 at Edinboro.

“We have a lot of competition in the 200(-meter run),” Ryan said. “We can mix and match from week to week and focus on specific events.”

Last season, Shaler was a competitive outfit. Eight of the nine Titans who competed at the TSTCA championships earned medals.

Cam Mbalo, who signed with Duquesne, will look to again show he is one of the best jumpers in the state. Last season, Mbalo placed seventh in the triple jump (45 feet, 9 inches). He also qualified for the outdoor state championships and the New Balance National invite.

“I think improvements can be made,” Ryan said. “Last year, he came out in December and did as well as he did. He’s been putting in time since the spring season. He hasn’t had much time off other than vacations. He has the ability to be in the top three, if not the top at the state championships.”

Tyler Paszkowski, Dalton Kalbaugh and Samantha Hennen qualified for the PIAA championships.

Paszkowski and Kalbaugh will team with Ryan Paras and Andrew Dadowski in the distance medley relay.

“We have high hopes this group will be able to challenge for a school record. They were close last year,” Ryan said.

Kalbaugh, who broke his own school record in the 3,000 last season, and Mbalo are the two returning indoor state qualifiers from last season.

The Titans also bring back Danielle Eshelman and Mayah Charity, who set the Titans record in the 60 last season.

Tags: Shaler