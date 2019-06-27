Team Pa. snaps losing skid in Penn-Ohio Classic

By: Greg Macafee

Thursday, June 27, 2019 | 12:49 PM

For the first time in three years, Team Pennsylvania came away victorious in the annual Penn-Ohio All Star Football Classic as they defeated Team Ohio, 21-0, Wednesday night at Geneva College’s Reeves Field in Beaver Falls.

Although Pennsylvania was loaded with players who had success on the ground all season long, like Aliquippa’s Avante McKenzie, a Slippery Rock commit, and Rochester’s Noah Whiteleather, an Edinboro commit, it was their air attack and defense that propelled them to victory.

In the first quarter, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart’s Tyler Bradley, who completed five of his 13 passes for 65 yards and two touchdowns, connected with Central Valley’s Anthony Mendicino for a 22-yard touchdown pass that gave Pennsylvania a 7-point lead.

With 29 seconds remaining in the first half, Bradley found Beaver’s Brodie List, the second quarterback listed on Pennsylvania’s roster, for a 4-yard strike that gave the Pennsylvania a 14-0 lead.

After holding a two-score lead for a majority of the game, Beaver’s Noah Yates sealed the victory for Pennsylvania when he returned a 45-yard interception for a touchdown with 2:35 remaining in the game.

Although they never trailed in the game, Pennsylvania was at a distinct disadvantage in time of possession as Team Ohio held the ball for 12 more minutes and also ran 23 more plays than their hosts. The Pennsylvania team bent but never broke though and held on for the shutout.

1 2 3 4 Final

Ohio 0 0 0 0 — 0

Penn 7 7 0 7 — 21

Tags: Beaver, Central Valley, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester