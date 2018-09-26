Tee times moved back at WPIAL semifinal tournament

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018 | 11:39 PM

Tee times were moved back to noon Thursday for the WPIAL Class AAA boys individual golf semifinal tournament at Hannastown Golf Club near Greensburg.

Steady rain the past few days has saturated the course so the grounds crew needs extra time in the morning to prepare it for play, including raking the bunkers.

The event already was postponed from Tuesday after standing water in numerous spots left the course unplayable.

The top 18 finishers advance to the WPIAL championship Tuesday at storied Oakmont Country Club.

There are 13 players from Westmoreland County in the 40-player field including Palmer Jackson of Franklin Regional and Brady Pevarnik of Latrobe, both members at Hannastown.

