Tennessee product Bryce Lewis holds on to win Sunnehanna Amateur

Saturday, June 18, 2022 | 8:43 PM

Bryce Lewis didn’t play his best round Saturday at the 69th annual Sunnehanna Amateur, but it was good enough to capture the title.

The University of Tennessee product shot a 5-over-par 75 during the final round at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont near Johnstown, and he barely held on for a one-shot victory finishing the 72-hole tournament with a 5-under 275.

He edged out Kelly Chinn and Maxwell Ford, who each shot a 4-under 276.

Greensburg native Mark Goetz, who is turning pro after the event, finished tied for fourth with four others at 3-under 277. Goetz shot a 1-under 69 during the final round.

Murrysville’s Palmer Jackson was 4-over on the final three holes and finished tied for 13th with a four-round total of 1-over 281.

Pittsburgh’s Nathan Smith tied for 51st at 7-over 287. Smith, the 2025 Curtis Cup captain, won the tournament in 2011.

