Tennis anyone? Future Pitt walk-on offensive lineman Matt Metrosky holds serve for GCC

Sunday, April 25, 2021 | 6:48 PM

Submitted by Matt Metrosky Greensburg Central Catholic three-sport athlete Matt Metrosky

With touch and toughness, Matt Metrosky gently plows through his spring schedule.

With prowess and a been-there-before cast of mind, he serves and volleys, and chucks heavy objects through the air.

A tennis match ends and a track and field meet begins for the mega senior from Greensburg Central Catholic — and don’t forget the weight-room sessions that are sprinkled in as he keeps an eye toward football.

A multisport athlete is one thing, and not uncommon at that. But a 6-foot-2, 280-pounder like Metrosky who displays fleet-footedness and dove-handling hands on backhands one day, and the ability to fling shot puts and javelins with raw power the next?

Now that is unique.

All this from a kid only months away from beginning a football career at Pitt as one of Pat Narduzzi’s preferred walk-ons.

Metrosky, a lineman, is doing track and tennis to keep him in shape for football. He started playing tennis at Greensburg Salem, where he began his high school career before transferring to neighboring GCC.

Track followed when he became a Centurion.

He has qualified for the WPIAL Class AA tennis doubles tournament with Ben Ritenour and recently played in the Section 1-AA singles tournament.

GCC is 8-3 as a team and looking to make the WPIAL playoffs.

Athletes of Metrosky’s size shouldn’t be able to balance on the head of a pin playing a sport many consider to be graceful.

His mean streak from football can occasionally rear its head on serves.

“My seasons have been amazing so far. With tennis, just having a great partner (Ritenour) that I’ve been fortunate to do really well with, I think we can go far in the WPIAL tournament,” he said. “With track, having great coaches because I came into the season not knowing how to throw a shot put, but I’ve learned the technique so far and have done really well. I’m looking for a championship win in both sports — to say the least.”

GCC tennis coach Anthony Splendore has been impressed with the play of Metrosky.

“He has a strong first serve, excellent ground strokes and net play,” Splendore said. “It is remarkable that a player his size has tremendous agility, footwork and mobility on the court. Matt is able to get to everything on the court and frustrate his opponents. He has been a tremendous asset to our team. Matt is very dedicated athlete and one of the most coachable players I have ever coached.”

With some invitationals forthcoming, Metrosky is throwing for GCC, which recently clinched a section title with a perfect record.

He has thrown the shot 40 feet, 6 inches and is routinely in the high 30 (foot) range, which isn’t bad for a newcomer.

Touch, strength and footwork did not just happen for Metrosky. He works with Arron Panigall of Virtus Barbell in Greensburg.

“I think it’s just come down to having a great trainer who’s helped me maintain all three aspects,” he said. “Along with practicing specific skills outside of sports and training. (Panigall) is very knowledgeable in how to build an athlete.”

And a three-sport one at that.

