Terrelle Pryor takes a look back at decorated Jeannette career

By:

Monday, January 18, 2021 | 10:35 PM

Tribune-Review Jeannette quarterback Terrelle Pryor scrambles during the PIAA Class AA championship game in Hershey on Dec. 15, 2007.

In May and June, the TribLive High School Sports Network held a fan vote to determine the Best of the Century among the district’s top male and female athletes.

We also had a chance to visit with some of the participants — interviews that have yet to be seen.

Join us for a nostalgic look back as we visit with athletes who starred in various sports in the WPIAL from 2000-2020.

When folks talk about the best football player to come out of the WPIAL in the last two decades, this guy is near or at the top of most lists.

Terrelle Pryor dominated as the quarterback at Jeannette with both his arm and his legs.

He became the first quarterback in state history to throw and run for over 4,000 yards in his career, which produced two WPIAL and a PIAA state championship.

However, his outstanding athletic talents were not just limited to the gridiron.

Pryor also excelled at basketball and led the Jayhawks to gold on the hardwood as well.

He took his quarterback talents to Ohio State and played for eight teams in the NFL as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver.

Rebel Yell Podcast with Don Rebel, James Dotson and Terrelle Pryor

Terrelle Pryor – Jeannette Class of 2008

(Football, basketball)

• 2007 Tribune-Review football player of the year, USA Today Player of the Year, Parade All-American Player of the Year and Maxwell Award winner

• 2008 Tribune-Review basketball player of the year

• First Pennsylvania player to pass and run for over 4,000 career yards

• Helped lead the Jayhawks to back-to-back WPIAL football championships in 2007-08 and a district basketball crown in 2008

• Jeannette was a perfect 16-0 in Pryor’s senior season, including a PIAA state championship

• Scored 2,285 career points for the Jayhawks basketball team, which made him a top 10 scorer in WPIAL history at the time

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2017

• Played college football as a quarterback at Ohio State and has played for nine NFL teams including Oakland, Seattle, Kansas City, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Washington, New York Jets and Jacksonville as a quarterback and a wide receiver

Tags: Jeannette