Thanks to bye week, no changes in HSSN basketball power rankings

By:

Wednesday, February 19, 2020 | 9:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm celebrates with Megan McConnell next to Moon’s Brianna Toal during their game Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Moon Area High School.

Consider this week’s Trib 10 a reminder of how the power rankings were last week when we concluded the regular season.

There were changes aplenty last week, and there will be more next week right before the WPIAL championship games at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.

However, all was quiet this week as all of the boys and girls HSSN power-ranked teams enjoyed first-round byes and will now begin the district playoffs in the quarterfinals round.

Here are the latest rankings. Teams are listed with record and last week’s ranking. These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Boys Trib 10

1. Butler Golden Tornado, (17-4), (1)

2. North Catholic Trojans, (21-2), (2)

3. Penn Hills Indians, (18-4), (3)

4. Highlands Golden Rams, (19-3), (4)

5. Upper St. Clair Panthers (19-3), (5)

6. Vincentian Academy Royals, (18-4), (6)

7. Lincoln Park Leopards, (19-4), (7)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers, (21-1), (8)

9. Fox Chapel Foxes, (21-1), (9)

10. Chartiers Valley Colts, (18-4), (10)

Out: None

Girls Trib 10

1. Chartiers Valley Colts, (22-0), (1)

2. North Catholic Trojans, (21-1), (2)

3. Southmoreland Scotties, (22-0), (3)

4. Bethel Park Black Hawks, (19-2), (4)

5. Rochester Rams, (21-1), (5)

6. North Allegheny Tigers, (19-3), (6)

7. Blackhawk Cougars, (19-3), (7)

8. Central Valley Warriors, (17-3), (8)

9. Beaver Bobcats, (19-3), (9)

10. Trinity Hillers, (17-4), (10)

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

