The Birdie gives props to Penn-Trafford’s guts

Wednesday, November 6, 2019 | 5:46 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Penn-Trafford’s Gabe Dunlap tries to keep a distance between himself and Franklin Regional defender Justin Johns on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.

Last week: 8-3 (72.7)

Season: 118-23 (83.7)

The Birdie recognizes resilience in sports.

He appreciates teams that take injuries and use them as motivation. “Not as a crutch,” he said.

“If you deal with adversity with a frown, your season will come crashing down. My pee wee coach, Mr. Pauly Pennyfeather, told me that when I was a fifth-string long snapper with a broken pinky and shattered dreams.”

The Birdie sees resilience in Penn-Trafford, which has dealt with key injuries in a positive manner and remained the team to beat in WPIAL Class 5A.

“Weeks ago, I saw two key players with their knees wrapped up and crutches under their arms,” Birdie said. “And even the coach was hobbling around. They had more golf carts than Irwin Country Club at practices. But the Warriors are in the second round and pushing for more with new faces and new opportunities.”

That being said, the Birdie expects Penn-Trafford to keep winning in the playoffs. Westmoreland County’s high school football genius expects to keep picking games for weeks to come. But only for a couple of teams, Penn-Trafford included.

“There isn’t a more well-prepared team in the postseason,” Birdie said. “I don’t make my award-winning predictions without being prepared, and the Warriors don’t take the field until they have every detail ironed out. They probably even have a game plan for when a black cat runs on the field.”

The Birdie, who was disappointed to see 67% of local teams (8 of 12) lose in the opening week of the playoffs, thinks that number will dwindle even more this week.

He is calling for two area teams to advance.

“Only the strong survive. The weak are full of jive,” he said. “That also was a Pennyfeather. I think he stole it from some coach who used to be a lineman. Or was he a long snapper?”

Here’s a look at this week’s playoff matchups:

Friday

Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-4)

The Birdie had a flashback to two years ago when these teams played on the same West Mifflin field in the semifinals. “Like that night, it will be cold, and the Warriors will heat up with the running game,” Birdie said. “Resilience, people.” Penn-Trafford, 28-14

Belle Vernon (9-1) vs. South Fayette (10-1)

Belle Vernon has plenty of weapons and should move the ball, but the perennially strong Lions will use their experience, and a few big pass plays, to get past the Leopards. South Fayette, 30-20

Derry (9-2) vs. Central Valley (10-1)

In what has become a familiar matchup in the playoffs, Derry will move the football but won’t be able to match the depth of Central Valley. The Warriors’ skill players will be the difference. Central Valley, 36-14

Saturday

Ligonier Valley (11-0) vs. Bellwood-Antis (11-0)

Bellwood-Antis has had a lot more close games than Ligonier Valley, but the Rams will take this battle of unbeatens on the road to the District 6 finals. Ligonier Valley, 38-18

