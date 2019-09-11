The Birdie goes online to help make A-K Valley football picks

Wednesday, September 11, 2019 | 6:13 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Kenneth Blake scores a touchdown against North Hills in the second quarter Friday, Sept 6, 2019, at Kiski Area.

A day doesn’t go by where the Birdie isn’t thinking about high school football. He walked into the office Monday with Saturday’s edition of the Valley News Dispatch in hand and was thumbing through it rapidly.

When he finished, he looked distressed. He hadn’t found what he was looking for, so he started pacing back and forth, up and down the hallway trying to think of a solution. Finally, he picked up the edition and walked into his editor’s office.

“Where are the box scores?”

“Where are the game stories?”

“Where are my top performers?”

“Where is my high school football coverage?”

His voice could be heard throughout the office. He was mad and if you know the Birdie, you know he doesn’t hide his emotions very well.

“I got lucky this past week, I almost went perfect, I need more information,” the Birdie squawked. “How am I supposed to keep up my impeccable record without my weekend box scores, top performers and game stories?”

Then he found the solution. After his boss calmed him down, he explained to the Birdie the difficulties of early print deadlines and sent him to the web.

The little yellow football expert just needed to click on the TribLive High School Sports Network website (TribHSSN.triblive.com) for all the information he needed.

“Wow. That’s easy,” the Birdie said.

Within seconds, he was sipping on a Pepsi, combing through information and making his Week 3 picks.

Connellsville (1-2, 0-2) at Plum (1-2, 0-2)

Two teams looking for their second wins. The Mustangs pull out the win at home. Plum, 14-10

Kiski Area (1-2, 0-2) at Fox Chapel (0-3, 0-2)

Quarterback Shane Susnak and the Fox Chapel offense will carry them to victory. Fox Chapel, 35-28

Knoch (3-0, 2-0) at Highlands (0-3, 0-1)

The Knights will run, run, run away with this Northwest Eight matchup. Knoch, 35-7

Burrell (1-2, 0-2) at Uniontown (0-3, 0-2)

The Burrell offense is shaping up. The Bucs get their second win. Burrell 28-14

Deer Lakes (1-2, 1-1) at Yough (1-2, 1-1)

The Lancers have two tough losses on their resume; they will get their second win on Friday. Deer Lakes 21-14

Freeport (0-2, 0-2) at Elizabeth Forward (2-0, 2-0)

The Yellowjackets have played some of their toughest competition already. They get another dogfight Friday, but they pull this one off. Freeport, 14-7

Apollo Ridge (3-0, 1-0) at East Allegheny (2-1, 1-0)

No one can stop the Vikings at the moment. They stay undefeated in a close one. Apollo-Ridge, 28-24

Greensburg C.C. (2-1, 1-1) at Leechburg (1-2, 0-1)

Another tough matchup for Leechburg, and the Blue Devils fall again. GCC, 21-10

Riverview (0-1, 0-1) at Clairton (1-2, 1-0)

After getting its first win Friday, Clairton will continue its streak against Riverview. Clairton 28-7

Imani Christian (0-3, 0-2) at Valley (0-3, 0-2)

One team will come away with its first victory of the season. It looks to be Imani Christian. Imani Christian, 14-7

Springdale (3-0, 1-0) at Bishop Canevin (0-3, 0-1)

Springdale is on the road for the first time this seaosn and it won’t matter. Springdale, 28-0

