The Birdie is strutting his stuff with A-K Valley picks

By:

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 5:34 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review Kiski Area’s Kenneth Blake (1) celebrates his third touchdown against Hampton Sept. 27, 2019 at Hampton.

Last week: 10-3 (76.9)

Overall record: 69-30 (69.6)

“That’s what I call a bounce back week!”

The Birdie’s jubilant cry was heard from the rafters of the Valley News Dispatch office Monday as he walked in with his 1970s letterman jacket on, some cool aviator shades and a necklace that had no chance of being matched.

“Even Mr. Big Chest couldn’t come close to this,” the Birdie said as he popped his chain.

It was safe to say the Birdie was feeling back to his old self. He was loud. He was happy, and, well, he was as confident as ever. He missed on three games last week, including Kiski Area’s upset over Mars.

“I’m actually happy I got that one wrong,” the Birdie quipped. “It’s great to see coach Albert get the program turned around and, man, that Kenny Blake is a player.”

The Birdie was looking forward to the final week of the regular season after he got all of his gloating out of the way — and it took a few hours for that to happen.

But he finally sat down to look at the final slate of games and with his — what he calls it at least — “superb” record on the line, the big yellow bird didn’t want to get any games wrong.

“Look, I’ve been doing this for a long time. I know what it takes to be great,” he said. “I’m great. I know I’m great. Actually, I’m better than great. The Birdie is back!”

Now, the reason you’re here. The Birdie’s Week 9 picks:

Armstrong (1-7, 0-6) at Kiski Area (4-5, 3-3)

The Cavaliers are in the playoffs, but they won’t let up as the season nears its end. Kiski Area, 35-7

Shaler (3-6, 2-4) at Fox Chapel (4-5, 3-3)

The Foxes need a win if they don’t want to leave their playoff hopes to chance. They’ll pull it off. Fox Chapel, 21-14

Deer Lakes (3-6, 3-4) at North Catholic (7-1, 7-0)

The Trojans are cruising in this one. North Catholic, 35-7

Derry (7-2, 6-1) at Burrell (6-3, 4-3)

If the Bucs win, they are in, but it’s a tall task. The big Trojans linemen will keep the Bucs at bay. Derry, 35-28

East Allegheny (6-3, 3-2) at Valley (1-8, 0-5)

Valley hasn’t been able to get much going this year, and that will continue Friday. East Allegheny, 28-14

Springdale (6-3, 2-3) at Leechburg (4-5, 2-3)

The Dynamos are having a solid season, but the Blue Devils could stop that. Leechburg, 21-14

Charleroi (6-2) at Apollo Ridge (7-2)

After a surprising loss to Steel Valley, the Vikings are getting back to it. That will show against Charleroi. Apollo-Ridge, 28-21

Highlands (3-6) at Latrobe (4-5)

The Golden Rams are coming off a big win over New Castle, and the momentum will continue against Latrobe. Highlands 21-14

Knoch (6-3) at Freeport (3-5)

The Knights are looking to finish off a solid season, and the Yellowjackets look to rebound after two straight losses. Knights come out on top. Knoch, 21-14

Plum (3-6) at Hempfield (3-6)

The Mustangs look to end the season on a strong note. Plum, 21-14

Riverview (2-6) at Chartiers-Houston (6-3)

The Buccaneers end Riverview’s season with a loss and get their seventh win. Chartiers-Houston, 28-7

