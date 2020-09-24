The Birdie just wants to see live football in the A-K Valley

Thursday, September 24, 2020 | 5:06 PM

Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review Highlands’ Elijah Coleman intercepts a ball intended for Mars’ Jacob Woodrige Friday, Sept. 18, 2020.

Last Week: 10-2 (84%)

Overall: 18-2 (90%)

A strange call came in to the Valley News Dispatch office before last Friday’s high school football games.

The Birdie had chained himself to a school’s entrance gate and was holding a sign that read: “Let Me In? I Need High School Football.” School officials wanted the Birdie out.

This particular school’s administration wasn’t having any of the Birdie’s antics when they were already getting hassled enough by parents and fans because of limits on public gatherings.

“Look, they told me I couldn’t be there, but I should be able to watch the game. I’m media. Let me in,” the Birdie quipped.

Although the Birdie is the A-K Valley’s leading prognosticator, some don’t see him as real “media,” and therefore he’s not necessarily allowed into games, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is really unfair, I can’t wait until all of this gets figured out and I can get back into games,” the Birdie quipped. “I mean I don’t know how I’ll survive without high school football.”

Although he wasn’t allowed to watch from inside the stadium, the Birdie still worked his way around the A-K Valley and got to watch from outside.

The Birdie went to Leechburg first, but then he saw the score against No. 1 Clairton.

“Yeah, I got out of there pretty quickly,” he squawked.

He also made it to Deer Lakes, but that really didn’t last long either.

“Derry is always tough to deal with; even with a new coach you know they are going to slug it out.”

His final stop was at Highlands, and that game had him standing on the sidewalk, peering through the fence for the rest of the night.

“Man, that Highlands-Mars game was wild!” the Birdie exclaimed. “Three blocked field goals, a 39-yard pass on fourth and 17. Wow, that was the best game of the season so far. Thought the Golden Rams had those Planets beat.”

With Week 2 out of the way, the Birdie is hoping for better fortune in attending games.

“Hopefully someone out there will let me in,” he said. “Hmm. Maybe I’ll call Springdale! That should be a good one.”

With that, here are the Birdie’s Week 2 picks:

Friday

Leechburg (1-1, 1-1) at Springdale (2-0, 2-0)

This one is a proverbial coin flip. Both teams are playing well. The Blue Devils have their new “Air Raid,” offense and the Dynamos have plenty of talent surrounding junior quarterback Legend Ausk. I’ll give this one to the pesky Blue Devils. Leechburg, 35-28.

Armstrong (1-1, 1-1) at Knoch (0-2, 0-2)

The River Hawks have tossed the ball all over the field this season, but can they stop the Knights triple-option offense? I don’t think it matters as Armstrong quarterback Cadin Olsen will continue to sling the pigskin. Armstrong, 28-14.

Highlands (1-1, 1-1) at Hampton (1-1, 1-1)

The Golden Rams are coming off a disappointing loss to Mars, but look for them to bounce back in a big way. Highlands, 28-14.

Plum (2-0, 2-0) at Mars (2-0, 2-0)

The Fightin’ Planets squeaked by Highlands last week, don’t expect the Mustangs to let them do the same. Plum continues its hot start. Plum, 21-7.

Deer Lakes (0-2, 0-2) at Valley (0-2, 0-2)

The battle of the defeated teams. Which team can break through for its first win? Look for Valley’s running game to have a big impact. Valley, 21-14.

Freeport (1-1, 1-0) at Derry (1-1, 1-1)

This one will be a hard-nosed, hard-hitting battle between two of the WPIAL’s most blue-collar teams. Look for Derry to take this matchup in a close, low-scoring game. Derry, 14-7.

Riverview (0-2, 0-2) at Clairton (2-0, 2-0)

No-brainer here with the top-ranked Bears in midseason form. Clairton wins handily. Clairton, 55-7.

Burrell (1-1) at Apollo-Ridge (2-0)

If the Vikings can slow down Burrell’s passing game, they can win this nonconference matchup. That will come with pressure on Alex Arledge. Apollo-Ridge, 28-21.

Fox Chapel (0-2) at Moon (2-0)

The Foxes have a tough matchup in Moon, and the Tigers will take this nonconference contest. Moon, 28-7.

Saturday

Kiski Area (1-0, 0-0) at Penn Hills (0-2, 0-0)

The quick turnaround for the Cavaliers doesn’t bode well as they take on Penn Hills. The Indians squeak out a win over Kiski Area. Penn Hills, 14-7.

