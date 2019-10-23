The Birdie making trick-or-tweet plans in Westmoreland County

By:

Wednesday, October 23, 2019 | 5:34 PM

Ben Bamford | For the Tribune-Review The Birdie is planning to do some trick-or-treating at Weir Stadium in Belle Vernon this Friday night.

Last week: 14-0 (1.000)

Season: 99-18 (84.6)

A pile of candy wrappers on the Birdie’s desk grows each day. It looks like a mound of leaves, especially with all of the orange peanut butter cup papers.

No, the great one did not overeat to celebrate his perfect 14-0 week of predictions.

“I did take that week down like the Sooner Schooner,” he said. “But that’s not the reason.”

Halloween is coming. It’s his favorite time of year.

The heap has overtaken his workspace and buried the knick-knacks and loose items strewn about: a picture of Mrs. Birdie, a Dick Groat bobblehead, a “Go-Go Offense” book written by Greensburg Salem grad Brennan Marion, an abacus and his homemade Southmoreland pom pom.

“It’s time to pick my Halloween costume,” Birdie said, opening another piece of candy and this time flicking the wrapper paper football-style over a part-timer’s head. “Who should I be?”

One year he went trick-or-treating as a referee but was booed off his first two porches for taking too long to review the doorbell situation.

Another time, he went as a bus driver and got a free ticket to the playoffs, which was nice, but he didn’t know how to drive a bus.

When he dressed as Mister Rogers, a neighbor called the police because was was playing with puppets on his porch.

“Maybe I’ll go as a ghost,” he said. “Wonder if Franklin Regional soccer has any clean sheets they can spare?

“Maybe I’ll dress up like a Norwin goat. Or, I could be a Jeannette cheerleader. If the players are comfortable in skirts, why shouldn’t I be, too?

“Wait, I could wear a Ligonier Valley helmet so WPIAL people can start to get used to seeing the Rams around.”

Whatever the case, the Birdie plans to take part in Belle Vernon’s Halloween parade and trick-or-treat Friday at Weir Stadium.

“Love this event,” he said. “I don’t think I can pass for an elementary student but I’m going to try to feather my nest with candy just the same. Wish me luck.”

Old Yellow loves the Jeannette-Clairton and Penn-Trafford-Franklin Regional matchups but says not to sleep on some of the nonsection games, especially Southmoreland at Greensburg Central.

Now for a spooky look at Week 9:

Friday

Norwin (2-7, 1-6) at Seneca Valley (3-6, 3-4)

Seneca Valley has just one win at home this season, but defense will carry the Raiders to a second. Seneca Valley, 28-14

Penn-Trafford (8-1, 5-0) at Franklin Regional (4-3, 3-2)

The Birdie has too much respect for Franklin Regional to call this a trap game for Penn-Trafford, but the Warriors will have to earn this one. Penn-Trafford, 30-18

Indiana (1-8, 1-5) at Greensburg Salem (4-5, 4-2)

Playoff-bound Greensburg Salem will ring up No. 699 behind a big rushing night. Greensburg Salem, 26-9

Ringgold (1-8, 1-6) at Belle Vernon (7-1, 5-1)

Belle Vernon will send a scare into the Rams, and it’ll have little to do with the little trick-or-treaters in the bleachers.Belle Vernon, 46-6

Derry (7-2, 6-1) at Burrell (6-3, 4-3)

Derry is tuning up for the playoffs, where it might see some good passing. Burrell will provide some good practice. Derry, 23-16

Elizabeth Forward (6-2, 5-2) at Yough (1-8, 1-6)

Elizabeth Forward will be too much up front for the Cougars in their season finale. Elizabeth Forward, 27-7

Mt. Pleasant (4-5, 3-4) at Uniontown (0-9, 0-7)

The Vikings will close out conference play with a night of short fields and productive drives. Mt. Pleasant, 38-8

Jeannette (9-0, 5-0) at Clairton (7-2, 5-0)

The much-anticipated Eastern Conference clash will be a good one. Jeannette will get the win thanks to its depth. Jeannette, 28-20

Avella (1-8, 0-6) at Monessen (3-6, 3-3)

Monessen won’t be in the WPIAL playoffs but the Greyhounds will show out in the home finale. Monessen, 42-8

Highlands (3-6) at Latrobe (4-5)

Latrobe will get a test in its last game before the playoffs, particulary from Highlands’ athletic secondary.Latrobe, 25-20

Plum (3-6) at Hempfield (3-6)

Hempfield wants to close an injury-plagued season on a high note and the Spartans will do so with big plays. Hempfield, 34-24

Southmoreland (5-4) at Greensburg Central Catholic (6-3)

A sneaky-good matchup the Birdie hopes to check in on. He wants to see how GCC’s DBs match up with the Scotties’ receivers. Expect lotsa scoring. Southmoreland, 31-28

Saturday

Ligonier Valley (9-0, 9-0) vs. Portage (8-1, 8-1)

Ligonier Valley may have played its last District 6 Heritage Conference game and the Rams will take care of business in what could be their final Appalachian Bowl. Ligonier Valley, 44-14

Tags: Avella, Belle Vernon, Clairton, Derry Area, Elizabeth Forward, Franklin Regional, Greensburg C.C., Greensburg Salem, Hempfield, Indiana, Jeannette, Latrobe, Ligonier Valley, Monessen, Mt. Pleasant, Norwin, Penn-Trafford, Ringgold, Seneca Valley, Southmoreland, Uniontown, Yough