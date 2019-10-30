The Birdie spends day begging for seeds as A-K Valley teams learn playoff opponents

By:

Wednesday, October 30, 2019 | 5:40 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Apollo Ridge’s Klayton Fitzroy pulls in a catch over Avonworth’s Kyros Thorpe on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.

Last week: 6-5 (54.5)

Season: 75-35 (68.1)

It was a special Monday for the Birdie.

He was antsy, walking around the office all day, refreshing his email every few seconds and a stringer in the office was the unfortunate recipient of a long rant about several different topics.

“I just don’t understand why the Steelers don’t start Duck.”

“Man, I wonder if anyone will end up signing Mr. Big Chest?”

“I’m really not sure what to do with myself. I can’t wait for these brackets any longer.”

Needless to say, the Birdie was bored.

The big yellow bird was ready to see who the three A-K Valley teams would be playing Friday.

Normally he’s able to come right into the office Monday and make his picks. But on this Monday, the only Monday of the entire high school football season where he couldn’t make his picks, the Birdie had to wait.

“This really stinks,” the Birdie quipped. “Why can’t they just release the brackets first thing Monday morning? I mean they have all weekend to come up with a decision. The committee is really cramping my style.”

As the 5 p.m. bell at the Valley New Dispatch office rang, the Birdie sprinted out the door.

“I better head out. I don’t want to get stuck in that Route 28 traffic. That stuff is dangerous,” he said.

Turns out, when the Birdie got to the DoubleTree in Green Tree, he made WPIAL Executive Director Tim O’Malley aware of his displeasure with having to wait for the brackets.

“Who are you?” the longtime Executive Director said after listening to the Birdie rant for 10 minutes.

With that, the Birdie sat down in his seat. He had become completely aware that he was in the big city. He wasn’t on his home turf anymore.

After the brackets were revealed, the Birdie quickly made his picks and, well, he didn’t think they were too tough.

Class 5A No. 1 Penn Trafford (9-1) vs. No. 16 Fox Chapel (4-6)

A No. 16 seed has only beaten a No. 1 seed twice in the history of the WPIAL. Fox Chapel won’t make it three. Penn Trafford, 35-7

Class 5A No. 7 Bethel Park (6-3) vs. No. 10 Kiski Area (5-5)

The Cavaliers may be undersized, but they are looking for their first playoff win in 29 years and they are going to get it. Kiski Area 21-14

Class 2A No. 7 Apollo-Ridge (7-3) vs. No. 10 New Brighton (7-3)

The Vikings have home-field advantage and it’s a long drive for the Lions. The Vikings will protect their house. Apollo-Ridge, 28-21

Tags: Apollo-Ridge, Bethel Park, Fox Chapel, Kiski Area, New Brighton