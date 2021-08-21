The Birdie takes his shot at predicting records for Westmoreland County teams

Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 6:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Norwin receiver Jackson Pons (left) celebrates his touchdown catch during the WCCA 7-on-7 championship game against Franklin Regional on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Greater Latrobe High School.

The Birdie

Last season: 72-23 (75.8%)

A new football season has the Birdie smiling ear to ear, although you can’t quite see his smile because he still is wearing his mask.

Good boy, Birdie.

Pulling up a soap box, old yellow is in the mood to preach this preseason and use his column inches to promote safety and slow the spread (not the no-huddle variety).

Please reserve judgment. He is not a medical expert — and he is fragile.

But the only thing positive about the Birdie is his attitude.

“I’m vaccinated, but I am still playing it safe,” the Westmoreland high school football expert said. “I mean, the quarterback is still wearing his helmet, right? And his line is supposed to protect him, but there are occasions when trouble gets through. Just sayin’ … ”

A local coach told the Birdie to keep his mask on because it makes him look prettier.

A photographer keeps calling him, “Fauci.”

And a trainer tried to tape his mouth shut during a practice, but the mask stopped the sinister deed.

“A real knee-slapper, coach. And you should know by now you can’t silence the Great One,” Birdie said. “Listen, folks, I am not out to make this thing political, just to push common sense. Let’s get through this together and do what the experts say. Like me.”

As thankful as a goat in a Norwin grass patch that another season can happen, the Birdie knows things can change, so he is approaching 2021 with caution, and embracing every second of it.

“Nothing is guaranteed,” he said. “If we’ve learned nothing else from this crazy pandemic, it’s that. I mean, look at Jeannette. WPIAL champs one year and a shell of itself the next. And how crushing was it when the Steelers didn’t have camp at Saint Vincent again? Bummer.

“Appreciate what you have and enjoy it. Don’t assume anything.”

Neither the name-calling nor getting attacked by bees at Idlewild could curb his enthusiasm.

Speaking of enjoying things, the Birdie watched the Olympics with heightened interest for the first time, although pigeon shooting had him on edge.

He has taken up race-walking at Lynch Field and had some friends over for a synchronized swimming party, followed by a table-tennis tournament.

“I’m always up for a good game,” he said, “I am thinking about doing a picks column for Paris 2024.”

For now, he will take a jab at predicting how many wins each local team will score this fall.

He thinks Penn-Trafford, Belle Vernon, Greensburg Central Catholic and Ligonier Valley are going to do well but stops short of handing one of them his Golden Tickets.

Here we go …

Belle Vernon

With several returning playmakers, the Leopards are going to score some points and make the evening news highlights.

Wins: 8 Playoffs: Yes

Derry

A young team with key voids to fill will need some time to jell. It could be an uphill climb, but the running game will keep the Trojans in games.

Wins: 4 Playoffs: No

Franklin Regional

The Birdie will miss trading quips with Greg Botta, but he thinks the coach’s philosophies and trademark toughness will remain in the program.

Wins: 5 Playoffs: Yes

Greensburg CC

A bump from transfers will make an already-talented team that much better. Look for a balanced attack and an edge from the defense that was missing last year.

Wins: 6 Playoffs: Yes

Greensburg Salem

The Golden Lions hit a snag after reaching their 700th win. They should be improved on both sides of the ball and should be able to add to the total.

Wins: 4 Playoffs: No

Hempfield

Everything is new here, including the coaching staff and the artificial turf at Spartans Stadium. But will a change in the Class 6A standings follow? It’s going to take a season for everything to sink in.

Wins: 2 Playoffs: No

Jeannette

What a difference a year makes. The Birdie usually penciled in Jeannette as a playoff team months before he began research for his preseason column. He doesn’t know any of the current players’ names yet. This could be a jarring year for the Jayhawks.

Wins: 2 Playoffs: No

Latrobe

If nothing else, the Wildcats have been scrappy in recent seasons, showing they can play with better teams. But they need to play four quarters and finish the job.

Wins: 4 Playoffs: Yes

Ligonier Valley

After a warm-up year in the WPIAL, the Rams are primed to make some noise like they used to in the Heritage Conference. Don’t expect the lopsided scores as such, but the Rams will be solid.

Wins: 6 Playoffs: Yes

Monessen

Low numbers will continue to plague the Greyhounds, but they will make strides under a new staff.

Wins: 2 Playoffs: No

Mt. Pleasant

That traditional Vikings running game should remain intact, and the defense, albeit underrated, will keep the team in a lot of games. The question will be, can the line mesh quickly?

Wins: 6 Playoffs: Yes

Norwin

The Knights are itching to find the right road that leads them back to the WPIAL playoffs, but 6A won’t do them any favors. While the offense will pick up with some young energy, the defense and line will have trouble keeping up with conference teams.

Wins: 3 Playoffs: No

Penn-Trafford

The Birdie loves the Warriors’ massive linemen already, and they haven’t even played a snap yet. He overheard a staff writer call them the “Jolly Green Giants” and tried to patent the phrase for himself. He thinks big plays are coming, sprung by those big bodies.

Wins: 8 Playoffs: Yes

Southmoreland

The Scotties have a new quarterback and some new skill players, but their line should be strong. Don’t be surprised if they land one or two bonus wins as underdogs.

Wins: 5 Playoffs: Yes

Yough

While there is skill in the backfield, the Cougars will need better blocking to stay in games and have a chance to win. And they have to limit points.

Wins: 3 Playoffs: No

