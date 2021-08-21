The Birdie takes his shot at predicting records for Westmoreland County teams
Saturday, August 21, 2021 | 6:01 AM
A new football season has the Birdie smiling ear to ear, although you can’t quite see his smile because he still is wearing his mask.
Good boy, Birdie.
Pulling up a soap box, old yellow is in the mood to preach this preseason and use his column inches to promote safety and slow the spread (not the no-huddle variety).
“I’m vaccinated, but I am still playing it safe,” the Westmoreland high school football expert said. “I mean, the quarterback is still wearing his helmet, right? And his line is supposed to protect him, but there are occasions when trouble gets through. Just sayin’ … ”
For now, he will take a jab at predicting how many wins each local team will score this fall.
Belle Vernon
With several returning playmakers, the Leopards are going to score some points and make the evening news highlights.
Wins: 8 Playoffs: Yes
Derry
A young team with key voids to fill will need some time to jell. It could be an uphill climb, but the running game will keep the Trojans in games.
Wins: 4 Playoffs: No
Franklin Regional
The Birdie will miss trading quips with Greg Botta, but he thinks the coach’s philosophies and trademark toughness will remain in the program.
Wins: 5 Playoffs: Yes
Greensburg CC
A bump from transfers will make an already-talented team that much better. Look for a balanced attack and an edge from the defense that was missing last year.
Wins: 6 Playoffs: Yes
Greensburg Salem
The Golden Lions hit a snag after reaching their 700th win. They should be improved on both sides of the ball and should be able to add to the total.
Wins: 4 Playoffs: No
Hempfield
Everything is new here, including the coaching staff and the artificial turf at Spartans Stadium. But will a change in the Class 6A standings follow? It’s going to take a season for everything to sink in.
Wins: 2 Playoffs: No
Jeannette
What a difference a year makes. The Birdie usually penciled in Jeannette as a playoff team months before he began research for his preseason column. He doesn’t know any of the current players’ names yet. This could be a jarring year for the Jayhawks.
Wins: 2 Playoffs: No
Latrobe
If nothing else, the Wildcats have been scrappy in recent seasons, showing they can play with better teams. But they need to play four quarters and finish the job.
Wins: 4 Playoffs: Yes
Ligonier Valley
After a warm-up year in the WPIAL, the Rams are primed to make some noise like they used to in the Heritage Conference. Don’t expect the lopsided scores as such, but the Rams will be solid.
Wins: 6 Playoffs: Yes
Monessen
Low numbers will continue to plague the Greyhounds, but they will make strides under a new staff.
Wins: 2 Playoffs: No
Mt. Pleasant
That traditional Vikings running game should remain intact, and the defense, albeit underrated, will keep the team in a lot of games. The question will be, can the line mesh quickly?
Wins: 6 Playoffs: Yes
Norwin
The Knights are itching to find the right road that leads them back to the WPIAL playoffs, but 6A won’t do them any favors. While the offense will pick up with some young energy, the defense and line will have trouble keeping up with conference teams.
Wins: 3 Playoffs: No
Penn-Trafford
The Birdie loves the Warriors’ massive linemen already, and they haven’t even played a snap yet. He overheard a staff writer call them the “Jolly Green Giants” and tried to patent the phrase for himself. He thinks big plays are coming, sprung by those big bodies.
Wins: 8 Playoffs: Yes
Southmoreland
The Scotties have a new quarterback and some new skill players, but their line should be strong. Don’t be surprised if they land one or two bonus wins as underdogs.
Wins: 5 Playoffs: Yes
Yough
While there is skill in the backfield, the Cougars will need better blocking to stay in games and have a chance to win. And they have to limit points.
Wins: 3 Playoffs: No
